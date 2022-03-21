Top 25 Hotels of 2022 on TripAdvisor

From California and New York to Texas and the Carolinas, here are the top 25 U.S. hotels of 2022 according to TripAdvisor.

French Quarter Inn (Charleston, South Carolina) tripadvisor.com

With international travel still requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery from COVID-19, perhaps your travel bucket list to somewhere exotic has taken an unfortunate backseat.

There are still plenty of luxurious and beautiful hotel options in the U.S., so if you’re looking for a staycation idea or willing to bite the bullet and travel despite higher gas prices, here’s a list of the top 25 U.S. hotels of 2022 according to TripAdvisor.

1. Mint House at 70 Pine (New York City, New York)

Located inside one of Lower Manhattan’s Art Deco masterpieces, Mint House at 70 Pine NYC is known for its apartment-style living with spacious suites. It comes with fully equipped kitchens, bespoke furniture, and multi-functional work areas. The building amenities also boast 24-hour hosted experiences, concierge services, public parking, daily housekeeping, a fitness club, and easy access to Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn subway lines. Reviewers say it’s a Financial District gem that's terrific for a long family weekend or staycation.

2. Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. (Washington DC, District of Columbia)

Over 1,800 reviewers can’t be wrong – the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. is among the largest hotels in the area with over 263 rooms, including 35 suites. You’ll be greeted by soaring windows and glittering chandeliers. Featuring a 10,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, you’re sure to be treated like royalty. Reviewers raveabout the service level and attention to detail from the employees.

Also a 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, the award-winning Nantucket Hotel highlights the quintessential New England island vacation. Walking distance to beaches and downtown Nantucket shops, restaurants and sightseeing, the hotel offers 1 to 4-bedroom suites and 1 and 2-bedroom cottages. Round out your stay by visiting the fitness center and spa, outdoor swimming pools and hot tub. Your kids won’t be left out either, as the hotel offers a complimentary Kids’ Club Program and antique fire truck rides.

4. French Quarter Inn (Charleston, South Carolina)

Regularly listed as one of Charleston’s most luxurious retreats, the French Quarter Inn is a well-designed hideaway with a taste of the Historic District’s past. Enjoy a welcome champagne toast, Italian marble bathrooms, and prepare to be pampered with true southern hospitality. It’s a quick walk to the City Market, and your family is sure to enjoy carriage rides and the assortment of restaurants and sights in the area.

Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach has all the charm of a Mediterranean villa and has been recognized as one of the best destination resorts for years. Located on 4.5 beachfront acres, it hosts 98 guest rooms and suites, world-class dining, three oceanfront swimming pools, a fitness center and an innovative marine program for children.

One of the newest hotels to join the Luxury Collection, the Perry Lane Hotel offers a one-of-a-kind experience for hotel guests with an ever-changing list of events. Enjoy three dining and bar options and lots of nearby attractions, including ghost tours and museums.

Another southern comfort on the list, this 47-room boutique hotel was transformed from a 1920’s department store and is at the center of Charlotte’s business and sports district. There’s plenty of performing arts and children’s museums to keep your little ones happy as well. Reviewers love the ambiance of the hotel.

A GreenLeaders Platinum level hotel, the Mandarin Oriental, Boston hotel combines New England elegance with Oriental touches to create a distinctive hospitality experience. With 148 guestrooms and suites, the hotel is renowned for its unparalleled holistic spa. The hotel recently debuted Ramsay’s Kitchen and offers plenty of bar and dining options both inside the hotel and nearby.

A historic luxury boutique in the heart of Houston’s downtown Theatre District, The Lancaster has a legacy of nearly 100 years of service and hospitality. Inspired by the classic Regency style, it hosts 93 rooms and suites, luxurious amenities and personalized service. The Lancaster Collection boasts over 200 pieces of contemporary art displayed throughout the guestrooms and public spaces. It’s perfectly situated if you’re planning to attend the nearby theatre and museum districts.

Whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure, The Rittenhouse Hotel is an ideal location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, museums, and the Center City business district. Boasting the largest hotel rooms in the city and a panoramic view of Rittenhouse Square, be sure to check out their spa packages and salon.

The Hotel Emma was once a 19th century brewhouse. Boasting a comfortable and unconventional ambiance, this is the hotel perfect for foodies. With nearby breweries, farmers markets and bakeries, you’ll never find yourself hungry. Reviewers particularly enjoyed the easy access to shops and restaurants in the area.

Outside of the well-known Opryland Hotel, if you want to experience a different type of Nashville, check out the Fairlane Hotel. Bringing back the style and personality of the 1960’s and 70’s, you’re steps away from the action on Broadway. With the hotel’s retro-modern rooms and 4th floor terrace restaurant and bar, you won’t wish to stay anywhere else.

Appealing to both business and leisure travelers, Hotel Covington draws inspiration from the local culture. The second hotel on this list to renovate a department store, it was transformed into a 114-room hotel. Reviewers loved the historic feel with luxury touches, and agree the amenities are worth the price.

Oxford Hotel Bend is full of outdoor adventures and thoughtfully designed with the natural elements of the region combined with luxurious ambiance. Enjoy four-diamond hospitality and eco-friendly amenities; it's perfect for those looking to enjoy the downtown area.

If you’re looking for something different than city glamour, this is the hotel for you. Meadowood Napa Valley is an intimate experience with 36 lodge-style rooms and suites. Enjoy the spa, three pools and poolside dining. Reviewers rave about the spacious rooms, privacy, Napa’s scenic mountains and valleys, and love that the property is not your average cookie-cutter hotel room.

The Charmant Hotel is a 67-room upscale boutique hotel in downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin. It was a renovated candy factory, and details of the original building have been lovingly preserved. Event spaces are available for business gatherings. The 75-seat restaurant offers outdoor patio dining, and the cocktail bar, lounge and rooftop terrace will give you plenty of good eats to pick from.

The bespoke theme-rooms, suites and fantasy cottages make The Roxbury a unique one on this list. They claim they are "Alice in Wonderland married to Willy Wonka who set up residence in Oz". Rooms range from Genie’s Bottle (living out your I Dream of Jeannie fantasy) to Cinderella, and the location is perfect for peace and quiet. Other property amenities include yoga classes, canoeing, hiking and more.

Just 15 minutes north of downtown San Diego, the Grande Colonial is a four-diamond property in the seaside Village of La Jolla. This boutique hotel offers beautiful views of the California coastline and is just steps away from the beach. It’s within walking distance of shopping, dining, golf courses, and attractions. If you’re planning to stay for a while, some of the rooms are equipped with kitchens and fireplaces.

Located on downtown Peachtree Street, The Candler was Atlanta’s first steel skyscraper and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Retaining its iconic lobby, it’s arguably Atlanta’s favorite hotel. With 265 guest rooms in bright décor, you can make the most of your business or pleasure travel in one of their suites. Hotel amenities include fitness center (with Peloton bikes), bars and lounges. Reviewers loved the beautiful views, comfortable rooms, and the prime location.

The Oxford Hotel is considered Denver’s most historic hotel and located in Denver’s popular Lower Downtown neighborhood. One of the hotels to offer pet-friendly rooms, other amenities include free bourbon tasting each evening. Located close to Union Station, you’ll get easy access from the airport, and a lot of reviewers made sure to stop here during their ski trips.

In the heart of Oregon Wine Country, this luxury boutique hotel offers 36 cozy rooms, onsite restaurant and bar, concierge, Dutch bikes and more. Pets are allowed and kids stay free. Reviewers loved the complimentary grab-n-go breakfast which offered vegan options, and it’s an easy walk to restaurants and wine tastings.

Nestled in seaside village Southport, the Delamar Southport Hotel has been called elegant, warm, and inviting. Suites include fireplaces, kitchens, and sitting rooms. If you want tavern fare or fine dining, the hotel restaurant offers both. Be sure to check out the spa with steam shower, fitness center and courtyard views. This is another pet-friendly option if you can’t bear to leave your little furry friends behind.

On more than a mile of Yellowstone riverfront, and just 35 minutes from Yellowstone National Park, Sage Lodge is a wonderful destination for the outdoorsman (and woman). It offers a blend of raw beauty of Paradise Valley and the sprawling landscape is great for hiking, horseback riding, biking and birdwatching.

The second Atlanta hotel featured in this list, this full-service, 94-room boutique hotel is famous in the city. With great food, a buzzing cocktail lounge, rooftop bar and skyline views, you won’t want to miss this hotel if you like a little nightlife during your vacations.

25. The Spectator Hotel (Charleston, South Carolina)

Our last, but certainly not least, hotel on this list comes with classically trained butlers to offer a premier service. A combination of historic Charleston charm and urban amenities, The Spectator Hotel is steps away from visitor attractions and great restaurants.