Tips for Finding the Best December Shopping Deals

This is a great month for bargains, if you know where to look and how to shop

There is a new normal to shopping that we are becoming accustomed to. How we shop may be different, but one thing is still the same: December is one of the best months to find deals on a variety of items. If you know where to shop and what to look for, you can find plenty of best buys this month.

Electronics Bundles

Deals on electronics are common in December, with the latest and greatest topping the wish lists of both kids and adults alike.

Bundles are the secret to turning your electronics purchase into a December best buy. Not only will you find deals and even doorbuster deals, but you will see more bundled promotions.

Bundles are typically free gift cards or accessories that come with an electronics purchase. Common examples include video games bundled with gaming systems or a case with a flash drive along with your tablet or laptop purchase.

Target (TGT) - Get Report is known for bundling free gift cards with your purchase. Check their weekly ad for current offers.

Champagne

This is the time to stock up on the bubbly stuff: Champagne or sparkling wine. Look for deals through New Year’s Eve. You can also think outside of the champagne box and find deals on Prosecco from Italy or Cava from Spain. Some stores will offer a discount if you buy by the case.

Pajamas and Bathrobes

If you are in the market for some extra comfort, this is the month to stock up on PJs. Expect to find half-off offers with additional markdowns as the holidays approach. Robes for both men and women will be on sale throughout December. Some of the best deals will be on kids’ pajamas.

Cordless Drills

Here’s something for the handyman or handywoman in your life. Home improvement stores will have some of the best deals on cordless drills and many offer additional savings. If you are a veteran, senior or active military, find out if you are eligible to receive a discount. Make sure you research the level of the battery power when you are doing your comparison shopping.

Winter Clothing

December 26 is quite possibly the best day of the year to shop for clothes. Apparel is heavily discounted for all of the after-Christmas sales. The majority of deals will be for winter clothes like jackets, sweaters, and robes. This works to the advantage for most people as some of the coldest months of the year are still ahead.

Get a Price Adjustment

Save your receipts on all of your purchases this time of the year. As holidays approach, and prices drop, you may be entitled to a price adjustment. If you buy something that goes down in price within the price adjustment time period, many stores will refund you the difference between what you paid and the new sale price.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to "The Today Show" and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her moneysaving tips on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her upcoming book at, JeanettePavini.com.