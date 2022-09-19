Never Lose Your Wallet Again With This TikTok Gadget That's 'Forgetful Dad' Approved

If you’re a forgetful person, then you’re probably no stranger to misplaced wallets and keys that inevitably lead to a mad scramble to get out the door every morning. If you can relate to this struggle, then we have great news for you. We’ve found a gadget that will make your chaotic morning searches a thing of the past.

And we’re not the only ones raving about this wallet-sized Tile Tracker, TikTok is absolutely obsessed. In this TikTok with more than 10,000 likes, tech influencer Julianna Christensen showcases the credit card-sized tracker that’s taken the worry out of losing your wallet.

The Tile Slim Bluetooth tracker reduces the worry of lost wallets, keys, luggage, phones and more by providing an easy way for you to locate them.

Simply download the Tile App on your Android or iOS device, and you’ll have access to a number of options for locating your lost item. Within Bluetooth range, you can make the Tile Tracker ring and simply follow the sound to the missing object.

If your lost item is outside of Bluetooth range, you can use the Tile App to view its most recent location. And you can even use the Tile to find your phone with a simply double button press that will make your phone ring even if it’s on silent.

This convenient gadget is the size of a credit card, so it can easily slip inside your wallet, purse, or carry-on. You can also use adhesive to stick it to the back of your tablet.

The Tile Slim is water-resistant, has a three-year battery and has an impressive 250-feet Bluetooth range. These specs ensure that this little device will withstand the test of time.

Right now, you can get this Amazon ( (AMZN) ) Choice product for less than a tank of gas.

