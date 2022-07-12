These Are the Five Worst Jobs in America

Some jobs are worse than others – and some are even worse than those jobs.

If you’re stuck in a no-win, unfulfilling job, you might be wondering how you got there.

The fact is, lousy jobs tend to share the same features and characteristics, and they’re all on the negative side of the ledger.

Fortunately, career specialists are on the case, gathering the data needed to properly evaluate what truly makes a “bad job.”

A case in point. MyPerfectResume, a resume and career advice platform, just rolled out a new study pinpointing the worst jobs in the U.S. along with a look at the primary reasons a job winds up in the “toxic” category.

The Worst Jobs in America

First, let’s take a look at the occupations that made it onto MyPerfectResume’s “bottom of the barrel” list. That list is derived from a survey of 1,000 U.S. career professionals ranking the 25 best and worst jobs in America.

Cleaner —annual mean wage: $29,580 – $38,530

—annual mean wage: $29,580 – $38,530 Waiter/Waitress —annual mean wage: $29,010

—annual mean wage: $29,010 Janitor —annual mean wage: $31,860

—annual mean wage: $31,860 Laborer —annual mean wage: $31,440 – $44,130

—annual mean wage: $31,440 – $44,130 Truck driver—annual mean wage: $42,630 – $50,340

What are the main signs a job is of the life-draining variety? The survey cites a trio of prominent factors.

--- Low earnings (42%), working with customers (39%), and a negative atmosphere at work (37%) are the strongest negative job factors.

--- Working only at night (25%) and shift work (22%) are considered the worst work forms.

--- A full 21% of employees see lack of health insurance as having the worst impact on the quality of a job.

--- Having a meaningless job, experiencing monotony in the workplace, and no chance of growth round out the factors that lead to a toxic job.

Why Bad Jobs are So Horrible

Career experts say that the definition of a bad job is forged in several broader factors.

"The worst jobs are comprised of toxic work cultures, the prevalence of mediocrity, a suffocating bureaucracy, and an acceptance of an anarchy leadership style,” said Babar Khan, director of public affairs at Z2C Limited, a corporate communications services firm.

Prospective employees need to conduct thorough research on employee turnover, management turnover, financial performance, growth, diversity policies, and public perception of the industry, among other potential “red flags”.

“Only then will the prospective employee be able to ask targeted questions about any red flags that have come up in their research,” Khan said.

Self-Motivate Your Way Out of a Bad Job

On the flip side, employees can turn a bad occupation into a stellar one by finding an employer who offers a landing spot with the following workplace characteristics, based on Inc. Magazine's most recent annual Best Workplaces survey.

1 - Fair pay for the job tasks

2 - Feeling appreciated

3 - Access to training

4 - Time off

5 - Flexible schedule and location

“I'd agree with that list,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.com, a publishing platform for aspiring entrepreneurs. “In short, people tend the weigh the pros and cons of any job alongside their options.”

So how a person stuck in a toxic job can get up and get out to a better job and a better life? Some self-motivation is at the top of that list.

“Skills pay the bills,” Lieberman said. “Do whatever it takes to learn a skill that employers are proven to pay for. People with in-demand skills are often treated better at work too because the employer knows they have options and can leave to find employment elsewhere.”

“The path may not be easy, but it's worth it for a better life for you and your family,” Lieberman added.

The Best Jobs

On the flip side, MyPerfectResume identified these as the “best jobs” in the nation (including estimated annual pay).