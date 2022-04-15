There's Help for Military Caregivers

There are 5.5 million military caregivers in the U.S. For caregivers who are facing a financial crisis, here is some very helpful news. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has launched The Hope Fund for Critical Financial Assistance to offer immediate financial aid to vulnerable military caregivers. With support from the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, the foundation will provide dedicated financial grants for Americans caring for a wounded, ill, or injured veteran at home.

The program helps with financial emergencies such as a medical bill not covered by insurance, home appliance replacement, vehicle repairs, loss of income, mortgage or rent payments, displacement caused by natural disasters, or emergency transportation. Caregivers can apply for assistance at hiddenheroes.org/hopefund.

“Too often caregivers and their wounded veterans are one crisis away from being homeless, putting a meal on the table, or holding a job because of the unexpected care costs and the unpredictable benefits that come with military caregiving,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

The foundation will review applications to prioritize financial needs which are not met by other programs. Caregivers should submit their unpaid bill or invoice, and the foundation will pay the service provider directly.

Resources for financial wellness will also be offered to applicants, including help managing financial planning while caregiving.

Currently under development are future phases which will link caregivers to enhanced employment opportunities, financial planning, and training and education resources. The program allows caregivers who receive a grant to reapply for additional grants if they are in an extreme financial crisis situation.

Everyone that applies will be given resources, referrals for support and will be invited to join the foundation’s financial wellness program to learn about budgeting, debt management and other topics.

Visit hiddenheroes.org for more information.