Skip to main content
There's Help for Military Caregivers

There's Help for Military Caregivers

Caregivers of military veterans can apply for assistance with financial emergencies including medical bills, car repairs, rent or mortgage payments.

Caregivers of military veterans can apply for assistance with financial emergencies including medical bills, car repairs, rent or mortgage payments.

There are 5.5 million military caregivers in the U.S. For caregivers who are facing a financial crisis, here is some very helpful news. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has launched The Hope Fund for Critical Financial Assistance to offer immediate financial aid to vulnerable military caregivers. With support from the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, the foundation will provide dedicated financial grants for Americans caring for a wounded, ill, or injured veteran at home.

The program helps with financial emergencies such as a medical bill not covered by insurance, home appliance replacement, vehicle repairs, loss of income, mortgage or rent payments, displacement caused by natural disasters, or emergency transportation. Caregivers can apply for assistance at hiddenheroes.org/hopefund.

“Too often caregivers and their wounded veterans are one crisis away from being homeless, putting a meal on the table, or holding a job because of the unexpected care costs and the unpredictable benefits that come with military caregiving,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

The foundation will review applications to prioritize financial needs which are not met by other programs. Caregivers should submit their unpaid bill or invoice, and the foundation will pay the service provider directly.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Resources for financial wellness will also be offered to applicants, including help managing financial planning while caregiving.

Currently under development are future phases which will link caregivers to enhanced employment opportunities, financial planning, and training and education resources. The program allows caregivers who receive a grant to reapply for additional grants if they are in an extreme financial crisis situation.

Everyone that applies will be given resources, referrals for support and will be invited to join the foundation’s financial wellness program to learn about budgeting, debt management and other topics.

Visit hiddenheroes.org for more information.

2 usa nyc times square Ravenash : Shutterstock
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Countries With the Most Economic Freedom

By Samanda Dorger
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLATWTRLCID

Elon Musk Has an Unusual Strategy to Shush Saudi Arabia

By Luc Olinga
Tencent Says It Has The Technology To Build The Metaverse And Beijing Does Not Oppose The Concept
INVESTING
MVRSAAPLMSFT

Corporations Are Trying to Figure Out Their New Billion Dollar Toy

By Veronika Bondarenko and Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Motorola Solutions (MSI) Highlighted As Storm The Castle Stock
JIM CRAMER
BACJNJTRV

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/14: Bank of America, Netflix, Tesla

By Scott Rutt
sohn-preview-will-stanley-druckenmiller-sound-cautious-tones-about-fed-policy
INVESTING

This Wall Street Investing Legend Once Lost $3 Billion in Six Weeks

By Brian O'Connell
Burger King Thailand Lead JS
INVESTING
QSR

New Burger King Menu Item Inspired By a Chick-fil-A Favorite

By Colette Bennett
Bruce Leichtman Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
NFLXDISDISH

Pay-TV is Not the Same Business Anymore: Leichtman

By Vidhi Choudhary
SEC
S

What Is the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)? How Does It Protect Investors?

By TheStreet Staff