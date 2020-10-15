The World's Top City Destinations

Before 2020, these were the cities that were drawing the most tourists, thus building their places as centers of economic wealth.

The pandemic threw a lot of wrenches into a lot of things.

It seriously affected nearly all aspects of travel. Many cities, which are centers of economic wealth, are reeling from the drop in tourism dollars, not to mention a host of new challenges.

Before the 2020, this tourism to cities had become a big driver of socio-economic progress and a catalyst for innovation, according to a report by Euromonitor International. If this progress and innovation is heavily driven by the number of visitors, then the most popular city destinations are likely to be ones that continue to move forward.

This list is based on Euromonitor International’s report on the Top 100 City Destinations 2019, which researched the international tourist arrivals of 400 cities around the globe, excluding domestic visitors, same-day visitors, people in transit, cruise passengers, those in paid employment abroad and students staying longer than 12 months. Data is from 2018.

Asia outpaces other regions, accounting for 43 of the top 100 cities. Europe remains the second key region for travelers, with 32 cities in the top 100. Cities in North America continue to rank well, but may be slipping due to increased competitiveness from Asian and European city destinations.

Cities to Watch

Cities to watch include Singapore, but partly because of its strong growth in the cruise sector, which was upended in 2020.

In India, Delhi was witnessing rapid development in its tourism infrastructure, with a world class airport and focus on luxury, medical, sports and cultural tourism.

Hurghada, Egypt shot up in popularity among European visitors for its water sports, nightlife and entertainment, and Fukuoka, Japan, with its diverse range of offerings and popular local cuisine might be another city to watch, making the top 100 for the first time since Euromonitor began the study in 2013. According to Nikkei Asia, Fukuoka recently kicked off an effort to compete with Tokyo as an alternative financial hub to Hong Kong. Japan's relative success with handling the coronavirus may boost Fukuoka's promise, but what the future holds for most of these cities remains to be seen.

Here are 30 of the world’s top city destinations, pre-pandemic, from Euromonitor International.