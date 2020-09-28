States With the Most and Least Improved Unemployment Rates

U.S. states continue to suffer from the crumbling economy due to the pandemic, but are on the road to recovery

U.S. unemployment claims increased to 870,000 in the week ending September 19, a 0.46% increase from the week before according to unemployment insurance weekly claims data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

An additional of 1.4 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits which included obtaining claims through states and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Additionally, the number of workers applying for jobless claims for at least two consecutive weeks was at 12.6 million on a seasonally adjusted basis, slightly down from the week before.

Even though citizens in different industries across the U.S. continue to file for unemployment benefits six months into the pandemic, some states are showing signs of recovery from unemployment.

In August, unemployment rates were lower in 41 states and stable in seven and the District of Columbia, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Unemployment rates fell by 1.8 percentage points in August to reach 8.4% which is 4.7 points higher compared to rates in August 2019. Overall, 29 states had jobless unemployment rates lower than the 8.4% figure, according to BLS data. The list below is comparing the latest unemployment rates of July and August.

States on the Quick Road to Recovery

1. Arizona

Arizona leads the way with states making a quick recovery with unemployment rates falling by 44% from July to August to reach 5.9% in August, the state created around 79,200 net new jobs in August. Government jobs made up 48,800 of the new job posts created, according to media reports.

1. Massachusetts

Even though Massachusetts still has one of the highest rates in the nation, rates fell by around 30% from July to August in Massachusetts to reach 11.3%. Even though its unemployment rate is still high, it was still leading other states in the rate decrease.

Some of the improvement is linked to consumer traffic picking up, said Jon Hurst president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts to media. Retail sales climbed for the fourth straight month by 0.6%, according to the Commerce Department.

3. Alaska

The unemployment rate fell by 36% in Alaska in August to reach 7.4%, down from 11.6% in July. Even though the state lost 37,000 jobs due to the pandemic which affected all industries except for government jobs, some improvements were noticeable in August compared to July.

Federal jobs were up 1,200 jobs from July due to temporary hiring for the 2020 Census, according to data by Alaska’s Department of Labor and Workforce. Unemployment insurance claims have dropped by about 6,000 from July to August.

4. Florida

While 1,178,100 jobs were lost in Florida from February to April, but 572,200 were recovered from the lost jobs, according to a monthly report released on September 18 by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity in August. The state unemployment rate improved by 25% in August to reach 7.4% compared to 11.4% in July.

With businesses gaining 46,000 private-sector jobs month over month, the leisure and hospitality industry was the most impacted by the pandemic as it lost 254,400 jobs.

States That Are Slowly Recovering

1. Nevada

The decrease in unemployment rates in Nevada in August was only 7% down from July, reaching a rate of 13.2% which is higher than the national rate of 8.4%. Citizens in Nevada filed 10,198 initial claims during the week ending September 19 compared to 8,331 in the prior week. In August, Nevada had the third slowest recovery for weekly unemployment claims in the U.S.

The Las Vegas metropolitan area had 170,575 out or work as of the end of August but 932,351 were employed, chief economist for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Dave Schmidt told media.

2. Hawaii

Hawaii’s unemployment rate in August is also higher than the U.S. rate of 8.4%, but it decreased by 7.4% in August to reach 12.5% compared to 13.5% in July. The state is currently suffering the worst employment status as it is leading the nation’s insured unemployment rate of 19.8%, according to the Department of Labor’s data on Thursday.

Increasing unemployment rates and weak economy statewide is likely to resume in 2021. Six months into the pandemic, the tourism sector remains less than half of what it was at the start of 2020 as the current number of arriving visitors remain below 10%, according to an analysis by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization.

3. Utah

Steady improvements in the job market are linked to the 9% decrease in unemployment rates that reached 4.1% in August compared to 4.5% in July.

In the past week, 4,473 individuals in Utah filed for unemployment benefits (worth a total of $61.2 million) for the week of September 13-19, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

4. Colorado

Unemployment rates dropped by over 9% in Colorado in August to reach 6.7% compared to 7.4% in July. Despite the slow recovery, the state’s rate is under the national unemployment rate and the boost is noticeable in the government sector—where 10,400 jobs were added-- with students going back to school and the hiring for the 2020 Census, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

In August, nonfarm payroll employment increased in 40 states and didn’t change in 10 states and the District of Columbia, according to the BLS data.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 1.006 million Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits for the week ended Aug. 15, up from a revised 1.106 million claims the week earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting claims of roughly 1 million.