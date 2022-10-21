Taylor Swift's Midnights is Here and it Sounds Great on AirPods Pro

Yes, the clock finally struck midnight on Oct. 21 and just like that, Taylor’s Swift 10th studio album -- Midnights -- landed on streaming platforms everywhere. And for Apple Music fans specifically, it’s mixed in Dolby Atmos with the ability to play in Spatial Audio.

What does this mean? Well, when you listen on a pair of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, you get head tracking Spatial Audio which intelligently reads the Dolby instructions to place the music around you. In return you get an immersive mix that, combined with iOS 16, will actually personalize for your ears.

You can stream Midnights, or the special Midnights (3am Edition) right now on Apple Music. And if you're in market for a new set of earbuds, the AirPods Pro second-generation are discounted right now.

You can stream the standard album or the special album in full on Apple Music. New subscribers can score a one month free trial or opt to sign up for $9.99 a month.

Taylor Swift describes Midnights as “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams” on her social accounts. The main album consists of 13 songs — an important number — and the 3 a.m. edition brings it to a total of 20 tracks.

Eager to unlock a Spatial Audio, head-tracked, listening experience? AirPods Pro are the most affordable way in and let you also double down on immersion with noise canceling engaged. Right now, AirPods Pro are $10 off on Amazon at $239.99.

Essentially, using onboard accelerometers in the earbuds and the connected device like an iPhone, they work to dynamically play the audio around you. Think of it as your iPhone representing the center-stage microphone that Swift is signing into and the instruments flowing from the left or the right.

They’ll quickly pair with your iPhone; simply just flip open the case and then they’ll sync across your iCloud account. This way you can experience a seamless connection on any of your Apple devices.

AirPods Pro also features class-leading, and the best we tested, active noise cancellation and a very intelligent transparency mode. You can also expect over six hours of battery life on a single listen.

And if you’re after an over-ears experience, you can opt for AirPods Max which are down to just $449 on Amazon.

Taylor Swift x Apple Fitness+

Now, in addition to streaming Midnights, starting on Oct. 24 a new “artist spotlight series” will launch on Apple’s Fitness+ streaming service. And you guessed it, Taylor Swift is the artist in question. Cycling, dance, HIIT, Pilates, rowing, strength, yoga, core and treadmill workouts will all feature songs by Taylor Swift, including tracks off of “Midnights.”

In a HIIT workout with trainer Anja Garcia, you will be working with intervals that last 13-seconds. Similarly, in a treadmill workout with trainer Scott Carvin, the first letter of each tip will come together to spell “SWIFTIE.”

You can expect more Taylor Swift themed classes to roll out for three weeks as well. With iOS 16.1, you’ll be able to use Fitness+ on your iPhone and get just a Move ring, and on the Apple Watch you get the full experience. See our full review of the Apple Watch SE and Series 8 here. Target Circle members can score four months of Apple Fitness+ for free as well.

