Why You Might Not Be Required to File a Tax Return

Calculating your threshold amount

You’re only required to file federal taxes if your gross income exceeds the standard deduction amount that you’re allowed. The standard deduction amount can vary, depending on your filing status, your age, and whether or not you are blind. The size of the standard deduction is greater for people who are age 65 or older, blind, or both.

The standard deduction for people under age 65 (tax year 2019) is:

$12,200 for single taxpayers and married taxpayers filing separate returns

$24,400 for married couples filing jointly

$18,350 for taxpayers filing as "head of household" (single individuals with dependents)

Like other deductions, the standard deduction reduces your gross income. In general, you’re not required to file a tax return if your gross income is smaller than the standard deduction.

Exception: If you earn money from self-employment, you are generally required to file a tax return, regardless of how much you earn.

If you receive Social Security benefits

Generally, people who receive only Social Security benefits and no other income are not required to file an income tax return.

If you’re earning taxable income in addition to your Social Security benefits, you may need to file an income tax return. To determine if your Social Security benefits may be taxable:

Add up all of your non-Social Security income, including any tax-exempt interest you might receive.

Add one half of your Social Security benefits to that amount.

Compare the total to what is known as the “base amount” for your particular filing status (For 2019: $25,000 if you’re single, head of household, married filing separately and lived apart from your spouse for the entire year, or a qualifying widow(er) or $32,000 if you are married filing jointly)

If your total income is greater than your base amount, part of your Social Security benefits might be taxable.

When dependents might be required to file

Individuals—children or adults—who are claimed as dependents on another taxpayer’s return are governed by different income tax filing regulations. As with other taxpayers, they must file a tax return when the income they earn income exceeds their standard deduction. However, their standard deduction is calculated differently.

For single dependents who are not blind and are under age 65, the standard deduction is the larger of:

· $1,100 in 2019, or

· The sum of $350 plus the individual’s earned income, up to the standard tax deduction for a single person ($12,200 in 2019).

Income that a dependent receives from dividends and interest is considered to be “unearned” income. If a dependent's unearned income exceeds $1,100 (tax year 2019), the individual is required to file a tax return.

Reasons why you might want to file a return

Even if you’re not required to file an income tax return you still might want to do so. For example, if you have worked and had federal income taxes withheld from wages, the only way to recover the funds is to file a tax return. That way, you can receive a refund for the amount withheld from your pay.

Example. You’re single and earned $2,500 during the year. A total of $300 was withheld for federal income tax. Since the amount you earned is less than your standard deduction, you’re likely entitled to a full $300 tax refund.

The IRS does not issue tax refunds automatically. If you wish to claim a refund, you must file a tax return.

