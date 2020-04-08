What Is an ITIN Number?

ITIN Numbers are a good way for the IRS and other government agencies to connect to undocumented immigrants and other foreign nationals in the U.S. - and vice-versa.

When it comes to the IRS and filing tax forms, a Social Security number isn’t the only way Uncle Sam can identify a taxpayer.

Another identifier – known as an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) – helps the IRS administer its increasingly hefty load of tax laws.

ITINs are common in individual tax filings for undocumented immigrants, who use the number mandated by Uncle Sam on key tax documents like tax returns, statements, and other tax documents. Basically, if you’re an undocumented immigrant, in the country on a Green Card, or doing specific business in the U.S. as a foreign national filing a tax return, you’ll need an ITIN number.

Created by the IRS in 1996, ITIN numbers generally help foreign nationals who can’t get a Social Security number get identified so they can conduct business inside the U.S., including paying taxes and, in select states, get a driver’s license.

In real-world terms, an ITIN number is critical for an undocumented visitor to the U.S. to get on the path to becoming a U.S. citizen. That’s due to the ITIN number’s goal to categorize immigrant-paid taxes – that's a big factor when weighing an undocumented immigrant’s ability to become a U.S. citizen

Here’s a closer look at the tax number, and what it means to individual taxpayers – and to the IRS.

The IRS and Tax ID Numbers

The IRS has a series of numbers it uses to identify taxpayers and tax-related documents – as follows:

Social Security Number

Employer Identification Number

Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

Taxpayer Identification Number for Pending U.S. Adoptions

Preparer Taxpayer Identification Number

An ITIN number is commonly used for non-resident and undocumented taxpayers, and their spouses and children. In general, an ITIN comes into play if you can’t obtain a Social Security Number. An ITIN number, like a Social Security number, has nine digits, and starts with the number “9”.

The ITIN number, along with the Social Security Number, is among the most widely-used tax numbers by the IRS. It’s commonly used in the following scenarios:

For general tax returns. In general, an ITIN number has to be included on undocumented immigrants and other foreign nationals’ individual tax returns, tax statements, and even when claiming specific benefits, according to the IRS. Additionally, an ITIN is necessary for a taxpayer to claim tax treaty benefits or an exemption for effectively connected income (when a foreign individual is involved in a trade or business inside the U.S., any income earned inside the U.S. “connected” to the income, is deemed by the IRS as “effectively connected income.”)

For some annuities. Any exemption for specific annuities also requires an ITIN number.

For non-SSN individuals. An ITIN number can also be used when a taxpayer claims exemptions for individuals (usually family members) who don’t have a Social Security number.

Here’s what an ITIN cannot do:

Authorize a worker as a U.S. citizen.

Grant access to Social Security benefits

Authorize a household dependent for Earned Income Tax Credit purposes

Obtaining an ITIN Number

Individual tax filers can get an ITIN number via IRS Form W-7, IRS Application for Individual Taxpayer Identification Number https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/about-form-w-7. Form W-7 applicants will need to provide documentation substantiating foreign/alien status, according to the IRS.

The information you’ll need to include on IRS Form W-7 includes:

Full name

Country of birth and date of birth

Gender

Foreign tax ID or type of visa, if applicable

Name of college or university attended (if applicable)

Date the application is filed

Applicant’s address and phone number

Signature (Don’t forget to sign the form. If not, the application is invalid.)

File your W-7 Form via U.S. Mail to: Internal Revenue Service ITIN Operation P.O. Box 149342 Austin, TX 78714-9342

If you’re using a private delivery service like UPS or Federal Express, (FDX) - Get Report send to: Internal Revenue Service ITIN Operation Mail Stop 6090-AUSC 3651 S. Interregional, Hwy 35 Austin, TX 78741-0000

You can also complete and submit an ITIN application form in-person by visiting a local IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs). Make sure to bring proper identification like a driver’s license or passport.

Additionally, you can submit an application through an IRS Accepted Agent, like a college administrator, financial institution, or accounting firm authorized by the federal government to act as an Accepted IRS Agent.

When filing with an Accepted Agent, that agent will review and document your application, and send it along to the IRS for proper vetting and processing.

Difference Between an ITIN and Social Security Number

ITIN Numbers and Social Security Numbers share one significant commonality and have multiple – and significant – differences.

The common link is that both numbers are used by the IRS to identify taxpayers, who may use either number when filing critical tax forms, like tax returns.

The largest difference is who the numbers are targeted toward:

A Social Security Number is meant for U.S. citizens and authorized non-citizen residents, including overseas college students and foreign nationals living in the U.S. as Green Card holders.

A Social Security Number is needed for employment and paycheck identification when the holder is working in the U.S.

A Social Security Number is also required to collect Social Security payments, and become eligible to receive other federal and state benefits (like Medicare, Medicaid, and a driver’s license. Additionally, private industry also relies on a Social Security number to conduct business – think a bank opening a new account for an individual or a doctor’s office accurately filing patient records.

An Individual Tax Identification Number is mainly geared toward foreigners who reside in the U.S. under foreign national status, any foreign national doing business in the U.S., or who are inside the U.S. and are classified as undocumented immigrants. That could mean an undocumented individual working in the U.S., a college student from China currently studying in the U.S. or a foreign company operating in the U.S. – each would require an ITIN number.

The Takeaway on ITIN Numbers

The IRS needed a way to categorize and track non-U.S. citizens for tax and work purposes, and the ITIN number more than fits the bill in that regard.

Correspondingly, newcomers to America needed an official designation that gave them access to gain work, file their tax returns, get a license to operate a motor vehicle, get access to health care, and open a checking account.

An ITIN number helps the cause of both sides of the public policy equation, and stands as a dependable way for the U.S. to assign and for newcomers to accept a national identification number.

It’s not a Social Security Number, but the ITIN covers much of the same ground, and is highly useful for government bureaucrats and for foreigners looking to get a government-sanctioned foothold in the United States of America.