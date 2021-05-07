What Does the American Rescue Plan Mean for 2021 Taxes?

Here's what's new for 2021 and what's retroactive for 2020.

With the 2020 tax deadline approaching and the implementation of the American Rescue Plan, most people don't know that many of the changes more so affect 2021 tax returns.

Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax Expert, gives a breakdown of what's new for 2021 taxes and what's retroactive for 2020 taxes.

Here's what's new for 2021 taxes:

A third round of stimulus payments with issue

Expanded unemployment by $300 until Sept. 6, 2021

Expanded child tax credit

Some exclusion of student loan debt for 2021 through 2025

Here's what's new and retroactive for 2020 taxes:

There is relief if you receive unemployment income -- for your first $10,200 of unemployment income, that will be tax-free for 2020 if you earn up to $150,000. If you're married filing jointly, that goes up to $20,400.

If you filed before the American Rescue Plan was passed, the IRS says that if you were taxed on that $10,200 or $20,400 if you're married and filing jointly, there is nothing you need to do. The IRS will make those adjustments to your taxes.

A provision that is retroactive to 2020 taxes is that if you were responsible to pay an excess premium tax credit, the IRS is waiving that access.

Amending your tax returns:

Because the $10,200 or $20,400 if you're married and filing jointly is tax-free, you may be eligible for some credits and deductions that are based on your income.

Some earned income tax credit or child tax credit may require that you make adjustments on your 2020 taxes.

Amid the chaos of 2020, everything is fluid and continually changing, so it's advised to consult an expert before filing your taxes this year by the extended deadline on May 17, 2021.