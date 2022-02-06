What could be better than paying $0 to do your taxes? Over the past eight years, Americans filed approximately 100 million tax returns completely free of charge using TurboTax, more than all other tax prep software companies combined. Last tax season, Intuit TurboTax delivered 17 million absolutely free tax filings.

TurboTax Free Edition

For the eighth year in a row, TurboTax is offering free federal and state tax filing with TurboTax Free Edition. TurboTax has helped millions of qualifying Americans file their federal and state taxes for free through TurboTax Free Edition.

TurboTax Free Edition is for simple tax returns only. With TurboTax Free Edition, you can feel confident that you’re getting the biggest refund possible.

Free TurboTax Live Full Service Basic Offer

If you have a simple tax situation, you can fully hand your taxes off to a TurboTax Live tax expert with our TurboTax Live Full Service Basic Offer for free. With TurboTax Live Basic Full Service Offer, you get matched with the right tax expert for your situation, who will do your taxes for you from start to finish. Simply upload documents, and the expert takes it from there, keeping you in the loop at each step for $0 through February 15, 2022.

Free TurboTax Live Basic Offer

If you have a simple tax situation, you can also get expert help along the way and a final review of your return before you file to give you the confidence that your taxes are done right for $0 through March 31, 2022.

TurboTax Free Edition, TurboTax Live Basic, and TurboTax Live Full Service Basic are designed for tax filers with a simple tax situation, filing Form 1040 only. Simple situations covered include W-2 income, limited interest, dividend income, standard deduction, Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Student Loan interest.

Free TurboTax for Enlisted Active Duty and Reserve Military

Intuit is a proud supporter of US military members, veterans, and their families in their communities and overseas. As a part of this commitment, we’re proud to provide free federal and state tax preparation to all enlisted active duty and reservists.

Military members can file through any TurboTax Online (not CD/desktop or TurboTax Live) product, including Free Edition, Deluxe, Premier, and Self-Employed. You just need to enter your W-2 and verify your military rank when prompted within TurboTax Online, and your discount will be applied when you are ready to file.

Free Tax Assistance and Filing through the IRS VITA Program

Intuit TurboTax is a proud supporter of the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program which provides free tax preparation assistance for lower – and moderate-income taxpayers. At VITAs, IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to people who generally make $58,000 or less, have a disability, or have limited English-speaking skills.