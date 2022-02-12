TurboTax Offers Free Tax Filing for Military Active Duty and Reserve

Through our Intuit Military and Veteran Initiative, we are committed to creating job opportunities and fueling financial empowerment for military families and veterans with programs woven within the fabric of our company.

As a part of this commitment, we’re proud to provide US enlisted active duty military and reservists free federal and state tax filing through our TurboTax Online products, which include TurboTax Free Edition, Deluxe, Premier, and Self-Employed.

We know that a tax refund can be one of the biggest paychecks of the year, and we want to make it as easy as possible for enlisted military members and their families to get every dollar they deserve at tax time.

Free TurboTax for Enlisted Military

TurboTax federal and state tax filing is free for US enlisted active duty military and reservists. Military members can file through any TurboTax Online (not CD/desktop or TurboTax Live) product, including TurboTax Free Edition, Deluxe, Premier, and Self-Employed. Simply enter your W-2 and verify your military rank when prompted within the TurboTax Online Product, and your discount will be applied when you are ready to file even if you are filing jointly with a non-military spouse.

Customized Guidance for Military

We are proud that the TurboTax Military experience was designed with input from active duty, reserve, retired military personnel, and military spouses—including Intuit employees—to address the specific challenges that come with being a military tax filer.

Providing customized guidance for military members and families, TurboTax will walk you step-by-step through state of residency, filing in multiple states, combat pay, basic allowance for subsistence, basic allowance for housing, deductions for uniforms, relocation, permanent change of station, and special provisions for the earned income tax credit, to help you get every deduction and credit you are eligible for and your biggest refund possible.

Intuit Military and Veteran Initiative

The Intuit Military and Veteran Initiative is part of our commitment to help transform the lives of military families and veterans through jobs and financial empowerment. By building on a foundation that includes hiring talented veterans and making philanthropic donations, we are growing stronger relationships with military spouses and veterans to ease the transition into civilian life. Providing job opportunities and educating veterans on starting a small business is all in service to powering prosperity around the world.

