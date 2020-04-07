TurboTax Help Millions of Americans Get Their Stimulus Payments with Free Stimulus Registration Product

An important question on Americans’ minds right now is, “How can I ensure I’ll receive my stimulus check?” That’s why today, TurboTax launched a free, Stimulus Registration product designed to help millions of Americans who are not required to file a tax return easily register with the IRS to get their stimulus money.

According to the IRS, 80% of Americans are eligible to receive a stimulus payment. For the tens of millions of taxpayers, who have already filed a 2019 tax return or are Social Security Recipients, there is no action needed. They can easily find out how much they can expect to receive through the TurboTax Stimulus check calculator.

For those tax filers, who have not yet filed a 2019 tax return, TurboTax recommends that they file their 2019 tax return now to get their tax refund and stimulus check quickly. This will ensure that the IRS has the most current tax filing and direct deposit information, which they will use to determine individual stimulus check amounts.

There are as many as 10 million Americans who are not required to file a tax return. Because the IRS will use the federal tax return to determine and send individual stimulus payments, these individuals are at risk of not receiving their stimulus payment.

In partnership with the IRS, TurboTax volunteered to create an innovative solution to help this group easily get their stimulus payment. The TurboTax Stimulus Registration product was designed to help millions easily file a minimum tax return with the IRS, which has the information needed to determine their stimulus eligibility. Users simply answer a few questions and then choose to receive their payment via direct deposit or check. The IRS strongly recommends selecting direct deposit, so that taxpayers can get their stimulus payment as quickly as possible.

The Stimulus Registration product is free of charge and can be accessed on the TurboTax Stimulus Center, which includes other helpful tools and resources for consumers, including a Stimulus Calculator to help taxpayers easily understand if they qualify and how much they can expect to receive.

People that are not required by the IRS to file a tax return and do not receive social security benefits, can use the free TurboTax Stimulus Registration product to easily provide the IRS with the information they need to calculate and send their stimulus payment.

Social Security income recipients do not need to take any action to get their stimulus payment, it will be automatically calculated based on information from their 2019 Form SSA-1099 Social Security Benefit Statement or RRB-1099 Social Security Equivalent Benefit Statement and deposited by the IRS.

If you have additional questions, click here for the latest information and updates on the 2020 stimulus package and what it means for you.

TurboTax is here to keep you informed and help you file now up until the federal deadline. And be sure to keep checking back here for the latest tax information and changes in response to COVID-19.