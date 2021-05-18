TurboTax Answers Your Top Tax Questions About Working Remotely

If you’re one of the many who have been working from home this past year, you may be wondering, “Can I deduct my work from home expenses due to coronavirus?”

No matter your career, coronavirus has changed all of our working routines in one way or another. Whether it means wearing a mask to work every day or staying home and working from your kitchen table, work life definitely feels and looks different over this past year.

Answers To Tax Questions About Remote Work

TurboTax has you covered and is here to answer the most common remote-working questions we’re seeing, including what type of remote work qualifies for tax deductions and what work-related items you may be able to deduct.

If I’m an employee and have been required to work from home due to coronavirus, can I deduct my work-from-home expenses?

Although there has been an increase in employees working at home due to coronavirus, under tax reform employees can no longer take federal tax deductions for unreimbursed employee expenses like work-from-home expenses.

In general, only self-employed individuals can take deductions for expenses related to working from home. *Reservists, performing artists, and fee-based government officials may be able to deduct certain unreimbursed business expenses.

If I can’t deduct work-from-home expenses as an employee, is there anything I can do to offset some of my out-of-pocket expenses related to work?

Although you can’t take federal tax deductions for work-from-home expenses, if you are an employee, some states have enacted their own laws requiring employers to reimburse employees for necessary business expenses or allowing them to deduct unreimbursed employee expenses on their state tax returns.

You can check with your individual state departments of revenue. TurboTax is also up to date with the individual state laws, so you don’t need to know if your state allows unreimbursed employee deductions.

If my employer has an accountable plan, can I be reimbursed for business expenses?

Yes, an accountable plan is a plan set up by employers to reimburse employees for business-related expenses. As long as the plan follows IRS regulations, employees can be reimbursed for necessary business expenses.

I’m self-employed, what work-from-home expenses can I take?

Self-employed business owners can deduct up to $1,040,000 for qualified business equipment like computers, printers, and office furniture. The amount you can deduct is still limited to the amount of income from business activity. You can also deduct supplies that you buy like paper, printer ink, or supplies for your customers, and you can take the home office deduction.

What is the home office deduction and how does it work?

The home office deduction may be one of the biggest work-from-home expenses a self-employed person can take since you can take a deduction that is a portion of your home mortgage interest or rent, property taxes, homeowners insurance, utilities, and depreciation based on the square footage of space used directly and exclusively for your business.

There is also a simplified method that is up to $1,500 (up to 300 square feet x $5 per square foot) that gives you a flat deduction without taking into account individual home expenses. The simplified method allows for less record-keeping, however, the original home office deduction can give you a bigger deduction.

For instance, if your home office takes up the maximum 300 square feet of your home, the maximum you can deduct is $1,500 under the simplified home office deduction, but if you use up to 300 square feet of your 2,000 square foot home and your home expenses are $40,000 your deduction will be $6,000 (300/2000 sq ft x 40,000).

If I’m self-employed but don’t have an office in my home and instead work from my kitchen table, can I take the home office deduction?

No, you must have a dedicated space where you conduct your business. You can’t claim the home office deduction for conducting business in the same space your family eats and your kids do their homework. Your home office must be your principal place of business; a place where you meet patients, clients, or customers in the normal course of business; a separate structure not attached to the dwelling and used in connection with the business.

What if I’m a teacher and have been required to work from home? Can I deduct work from home expenses?

You may have been working from home toward the end of last school year and part of this school year. If you’re a teacher, keep in mind that although you can’t deduct work-from-home expenses like the home office deduction, you can take the Teachers Educator Deduction worth up to $250 for supplies you buy directly related to teaching. If you and your spouse are both teachers, that can be up to a $500 tax deduction.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, you can also add Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) like masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes used to stop the spread of coronavirus to the list of supplies that can be deducted as part of the Teachers Educator Expense Deduction on your 2020 taxes (the ones you file in 2021).

