4 Things that Seem Tax-Deductible, but Aren't

1. The cost of getting to work

It’s logical to think that if your income is taxed, the cost of getting to work to earn that income should be tax deductible. Unfortunately, that’s usually not the case. If you’re self-employed, and you perform work at two or more workplaces per day, you might be allowed to deduct some of the costs of traveling from one work site to another. You might be able to deduct the expenses of traveling to some meetings as well. But if you’re simply an employee, you’re not permitted to deduct the cost of commuting to your primary workplace on your federal taxes, no matter how long your commute might be or what kind of transportation you use.

2. Donations to non qualified charities

Although a nonprofit organization may do great work, that does not guarantee that donations you make to it are going to be deductible from your taxes. Some civic groups and social welfare organizations do not qualify as charities. As a result, the donations you make to them won’t save you on your tax bill.

Even if an organization is qualified, remember that you aren’t allowed to deduct any portion of a donation that benefits you. For example, if you donate money to a fundraising dinner that you attend, you are required to subtract the value of the meal from the total that you gave. If you donate $100 for a meal that normally would cost $25, you can only deduct $75 from your taxes ($100 - $25 = $75.)

3. Contributions to candidates or political parties

Donating your time and money to a political party, campaign, or candidate is a great way to exercise your political rights, but it won’t lower your federal taxes. Donations to political candidates and causes are not tax deductible. Giving money to a candidate or a political organization won’t change your tax bill, but could help bring about social change you believe in.

4. Donations of your valuable time

Time is money, but not when it comes to your taxes. You’re allowed to deduct monetary donations you make to qualifying charities, but not donations of your time. That’s true if you’re performing a task you normally aren’t paid for—such as working in a soup kitchen—but it’s also true if you’re doing something you usually are paid to do. For example, if you’re a certified public accountant and you maintain the financial records for your church, you’re not allowed to deduct the value of the time you donate, even though you normally charge an hourly rate for the service. You are permitted to deduct the cost of any supplies you purchase to perform that work, however.

