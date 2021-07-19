Planning Tips to Save Money on Your Wedding

Setting a budget and prioritizing what's most important to you will help make your big day special without breaking the bank.

Wedding season is starting and for many couples, it’s the biggest, and most expensive, event they’ve ever planned. As overwhelming as wedding planning can be, keep in mind that with some thoughtful planning you can have a day you treasure forever and not break your budget.

Don’t worry about knowing tax rules. With TurboTax Live, you can connect with real tax experts or CPAs to help with your taxes — or even do them for you. Get unlimited tax advice right on your screen from live tax experts as you do your taxes, or have everything done for you—start to finish. So you can increase your tax knowledge and understanding and be 100% confident your return is done right, guaranteed.

Nail Your Budget

It starts with the numbers. Sit down and chat about what your budget is for the big day. Are you paying for everything yourself or will you have help?

Tools like Mint allow you to keep tabs on your expenses so you’re not stressing over money. (You have enough to deal with!). Once the two of you know what you have to spend, you can then allocate it the way you want.

Decide on the Must Haves

Each couple is different and your wedding is a reflection of that. Let your uniqueness shine and choose what big features matter most to you and which ones you can wisely cut back on or leave out.

Make Savings a Habit

While things can get chaotic as you’re planning your big day, it’s still possible to stash some cash away so the two of you can start your marriage off with a financial bang. If you haven’t already, start transferring some money each paycheck into savings. It’s a great habit that will help the two of you reach your dreams faster without relying on debt.

You can also use our newly created Turbo to get customized advice and insights about your finances so you can begin to better understand your financial picture. Whether you are looking to save money, secure a loan, pay for college or buy a house, Turbo gives you the tools you need to make financial decisions with confidence.

Get every deduction you deserve. With TurboTax Deluxe, we'll search over 350 tax deductions and credits so you get your maximum refund, guaranteed. It’s free to start, and enjoy $10 off TurboTax Deluxe when you file.

Ways to Save on the Big Day

I know how overwhelming it can be planning a wedding, so here are five additional ways you can slash your wedding budget without sacrificing style or fun.

Choose an outdoor venue. We had friends and loved ones get married at the park or on the beach and their weddings were beautiful. Not only did they save big and get some beautiful photos, they didn’t have to decorate as much with stunning natural backdrops.

We had friends and loved ones get married at the park or on the beach and their weddings were beautiful. Not only did they save big and get some beautiful photos, they didn’t have to decorate as much with stunning natural backdrops. Keep the ceremony and reception together. Depending on your wedding, having the same venue will help save you money.

Depending on your wedding, having the same venue will help save you money. Skip a Saturday wedding . If most of your guests are in town, a Friday night wedding can give you the venue you want at a fraction of the price. If you have people flying in, then a Sunday afternoon wedding can allow them to be there with you on your special day.

. If most of your guests are in town, a Friday night wedding can give you the venue you want at a fraction of the price. If you have people flying in, then a Sunday afternoon wedding can allow them to be there with you on your special day. Personalize your wedding with some DIY projects. One of my best friends is all about style, so when she went ahead with the reception planning, she decided that creating her own centerpieces was the way to go. She got the glitter and glam without going broke.

One of my best friends is all about style, so when she went ahead with the reception planning, she decided that creating her own centerpieces was the way to go. She got the glitter and glam without going broke. Accept help from your loved ones. If you have talented friends like a photographer or baker who want to contribute towards the wedding (and you think can handle it), go for it! Extra hands can make the load light. You can then use your money towards other features of your wedding.

Thoughts on Wedding Planning

How many of you are planning your big day? What are the most important features that matter to you? For those who already had your wedding, what tips, ideas, and stories do you want to share?