5 Money-Saving Tax Tips for Parents

When you first held your little bundle of joy, you were probably thinking more about the joys of parenthood than the bundle you would save on your taxes. Even so, diapers, food, clothing, childcare, and college tuition are costly and Congress has tried to offset some of those expenses by providing tax deductions and credits related to having children.

Here are five tips to ensure you are taking advantage of all the deductions and credits that can lower your taxes if you have children.

1. The Child Tax Credit

In December 2017, Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which doubled the size of the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 per child to $2,000 per child. Unlike tax deductions, which lower your taxable income and may result in tax savings, a tax credit lowers the amount you owe in taxes on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

For example, if you have two qualifying children, you can reduce the amount you owe by $4,000 ($2,000 x 2 = $4,000). Up to $1,400 of the credit per qualifying child is refundable, meaning that you can receive up to this amount as a refund even if you don’t owe any tax.

To qualify for the Child Tax Credit, there are several requirements. The child must:

Be under age 17 at the end of the tax year—December 31, 2019 for tax year 2019

Be your child, your stepchild, or a foster child; the child can also be a dependent who is a minor, including a brother, a sister, a stepbrother or stepsister, a half brother or half sister, or a descendant of any of these people, including a grandchild, a niece, or nephew under age 17.

Be claimed on your tax return as a dependent.

Be a US citizen, a resident alien, or a US national (an individual who was born in American Samoa or in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands) and have a qualifying Social Security Number.

Have lived in your residence for more than half of the year for which you claim the tax credit.

The Child Tax Credit is as much as $2,000 per child for almost all families. It is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 in taxable income for high income earners:

Above $400,000, for taxpayers who are married filing jointly

Above $200,000, for single individuals, head of household, or married couples filing separately.

2. The Child and Dependent Care Credit

Another federal tax credit is offered for the money you spend on child care, called the Child and Dependent Care Credit. Depending on your income, you can deduct from 20% to 35% of your child care expenses up to a maximum of $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more children. For example:

In 2019 if you have a taxable income of $43,000 and pay $6,000 in child care expenses, you can receive a tax credit for 20% of your expenses, or $1,200 ($6,000 x .20 = $1,200).

If you have a taxable income of $15,000 or less and pay $6,000 in child care expenses, you can receive a tax credit for 35% of your expenses, or $2,100 ($6,000 x .35 = $2,100).

To qualify for the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, you must:

Pay child care expenses for children who are under age 13 at the end of tax year.

Be working (or looking for work) while the children are in child care.

Have earned income during the tax year for which you are claiming the tax credit.

3. The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

If you have a modest income, you may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The amount of the tax credit depends on your filing status and the number of children and other dependents you have.

For 2019, the maximum credit is $6,557.

As with other tax credits, the EITC can be deducted dollar-for-dollar from the amount of tax you owe. Unlike most other tax credits, however, the Earned Income Tax Credit does more than reduce your taxes to zero. If your credit exceeds the amount you owe in taxes, the government will refund the remaining amount of the credit to you.

For example, if you have a credit of $6,000 and your total tax is $1,000, $5,000 of the credit will be refunded to you. ($6,000 - $1,000 = $5,000)

4. Tax credits for higher education

If you have a child enrolled in a college, university, or other institution of higher learning that satisfies the requirements to participate in the US Department of Education financial aid program, you might be eligible to receive one of these tax credits:

The American Opportunity Tax Credit usually results in greater tax savings than the Lifetime Learning Credit. The AOTC can be used only for the first four years of post-secondary higher education. The LLC by contrast can be used as long as a person is enrolled in a higher education course. You can’t claim both credits for the same person in the same year.

The credits cover qualified expenses, including:

Tuition

Enrollment and other fees

Books or supplies required for the courses

Additionally, the American Opportunity Tax Credit covers books, supplies, and equipment needed for your courses such as a computer that is needed but not specified by the school. The tax credits do not cover room and board, transportation, or other personal living expenses. As with the Earned Income Tax Credit, you can receive part of the American Opportunity Tax Credit as a refund if the credit exceeds the amount you owe in taxes.

There are income limits for the American Opportunity Tax Credit. For 2019, it begins to be phased out for

single taxpayers who have modified adjusted gross income between $80,000 and $90,000 and

taxpayers who are married filing jointly with incomes between $160,000 and $180,000.

In 2019, the Lifetime Learning Credit begins to be phased out for

single taxpayers who have modified adjusted gross income between $58,000 and $68,000 and

taxpayers who are married filing jointly with incomes between $116,000 and $136,000.

5. Deductions for student loan interest

Parents who help pay off student loan debt can deduct the interest payments from their taxable income, as long as he or she is obligated to pay the loan (it was taken out in their name). The maximum deduction is capped at $2,500 of the total amount of interest you paid. To qualify,

The student loan must come from a qualified lending institution, not from an individual.

The loan recipient must have been enrolled at least half-time in a degree program at the time the loans are made.

The money had to be used for qualified educational expenses.

The credits phase out based on income levels. In 2019, if your modified adjusted gross income exceeds $70,000 for an individual or $140,000 for joint tax filers, the credit will be reduced.

