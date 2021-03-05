Everything to Know About Maryland State Stimulus Checks

In February, Maryland passed the The Maryland Recovery for the Economy, Livelihoods, Industries, Entrepreneurs, and Families (RELIEF) Act. The RELIEF Act provides aid to Maryland residents through a number of measures, including an economic impact payment or stimulus payment for some people.

Get every deduction you deserve. With TurboTax Deluxe, we'll search over 350 tax deductions and credits so you get your maximum refund, guaranteed. It’s free to start, and enjoy $10 off TurboTax Deluxe when you file.

To qualify for a stimulus payment, you must have a valid Social Security number and received the Maryland Earned Income Credit (EIC) on your 2019 Maryland state tax return. Note, this is not the same thing as the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

The payment amount is based on your filing status from your 2019 return. If you meet the qualifications above on your 2019 Maryland state tax return, you should be eligible for:

Single: $300

Married filing jointly, Head of Household, Qualifying Widower: $500

Don’t worry about knowing tax rules. With TurboTax Live, you can connect with real tax experts or CPAs to help with your taxes — or even do them for you. Get unlimited tax advice right on your screen from live tax experts as you do your taxes, or have everything done for you—start to finish. So you can increase your tax knowledge and understanding and be 100% confident your return is done right, guaranteed.

You do not need to do anything to get your stimulus payment. As long as you filed a 2019 Maryland income tax return, the comptroller will automatically determine your eligibility and send your stimulus payment. If you’re not sure if you are eligible, you can check the Maryland Stimulus Portal.

The Maryland Comptroller has announced in a news release that 98% of payments will be processed by Feb. 19. The Maryland Comptroller will issue direct deposit payments to the account where you received your 2019 state tax refund or mail a check to your last address on record. If your bank does not accept a payment issued from the Maryland Comptroller’s office, you will be sent a check.