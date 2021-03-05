TheStreet
Everything to Know About Maryland State Stimulus Checks
The Maryland Recovery for the Economy, Livelihoods, Industries, Entrepreneurs, and Families (RELIEF) Act recently passed. Here's what you should know.
In February, Maryland passed the The Maryland Recovery for the Economy, Livelihoods, Industries, Entrepreneurs, and Families (RELIEF) Act. The RELIEF Act provides aid to Maryland residents through a number of measures, including an economic impact payment or stimulus payment for some people.

To qualify for a stimulus payment, you must have a valid Social Security number and received the Maryland Earned Income Credit (EIC) on your 2019 Maryland state tax return. Note, this is not the same thing as the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

The payment amount is based on your filing status from your 2019 return. If you meet the qualifications above on your 2019 Maryland state tax return, you should be eligible for:

  • Single: $300
  • Married filing jointly, Head of Household, Qualifying Widower: $500

You do not need to do anything to get your stimulus payment. As long as you filed a 2019 Maryland income tax return, the comptroller will automatically determine your eligibility and send your stimulus payment. If you’re not sure if you are eligible, you can check the Maryland Stimulus Portal.

The Maryland Comptroller has announced in a news release that 98% of payments will be processed by Feb. 19. The Maryland Comptroller will issue direct deposit payments to the account where you received your 2019 state tax refund or mail a check to your last address on record. If your bank does not accept a payment issued from the Maryland Comptroller’s office, you will be sent a check.

