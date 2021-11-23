Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has pledged a $100 million donation to the Obama Foundation.

The donation is meant to honor the civil rights leader John Lewis, and comes on heels of similar gifts from Bezos of $96.2 million to a series of groups fighting homelessness across the country and, also today, a $166 million donation to NYU Langone Medical Center.

The idea that Bezos isn’t paying enough in taxes and is spending money on space exploration that could possibly be better used here on Earth has recently gained traction.

But the charitable gifts Bezos had made recently aren’t likely to increase his tax bills.

Normally when an individual sells their stock, they will have to pay taxes for any gains they’ve made.

But as TheStreet reported on Friday, current tax laws allow people to avoid paying any taxes on the sale of their stock, as long as it in turn followed by a charitable donation from the sale.

So, in this instance, if Elon Musk follows through on his Twitter boast to sell Tesla stock and donate $6 billion to the United Nations to help combat global hunger, he likely wouldn’t have to pay a cent in taxes for the donation.

That's because “any cash contributions have a 100% of adjusted gross income limitation,” according to Nicole Derosa, a senior tax manager at Wiss & Company.

So as with Musk, Bezos has a limited time frame to make deep charitable contributions at no tax cost.

While the law currently allows for a contribution limit of the 100 percent of adjusted gross income this year, it will revert to the pre-pandemic limit of 60 percent next year.