IRS Announces E-File Open Day! Be the First In Line for Your Tax Refund

Mark your calendars! The IRS announced today that they will begin processing tax returns on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Last year, close to 75% of taxpayers received a direct deposit tax refund of close to $3,000. We know that your tax refund can make a big difference in your financial life, whether you need to pay down debt or save for something special.

Combined with e-file, direct deposit is the fastest way to get your tax refund. Overall, the IRS anticipates nine out of 10 taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically with direct deposit if there are no issues with their tax return.

The IRS encourages all taxpayers to file as soon as possible and reminds you to keep copies of your prior-year tax returns for at least three years. The filing deadline to submit 2020 tax returns is April 15, 2021.

