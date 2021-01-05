Important Tax Deadlines and Dates

For information on the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, the second coronavirus relief package signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, please visit the “New Coronavirus Relief Package: What Does it Mean for You and a Second Stimulus Check” blog post.

Knowing when and what you have to file can save you a lot of headaches at tax time. Mark your calendar with these updated important tax deadlines.

Haven't filed your taxes yet? Get closer to your tax refund and file today. We'll search more than 350 tax deductions and credits to find every tax break you qualify for. It’s free to start, and enjoy $10 off TurboTax Deluxe when you file.

Tax deadlines:

Jan. 15, 2021

4th Quarter 2020 Estimated Tax Payment Due If you are self-employed or have other fourth-quarter income that requires you to pay quarterly estimated taxes, get them postmarked by Jan. 15, 2021 tax deadline.

April 15, 2021

Individual Tax Returns Due for Tax Year 2020 The due date for filing tax returns and making tax payments is April 15. If you haven't applied for an extension, e-file or postmark your individual tax returns by midnight.

Individual Tax Return Extension Form Due for Tax Year 2020

1st Quarter 2021 Estimated Tax Payment Due If you are self-employed or have other first-quarter income that requires you to pay quarterly estimated taxes, get your Form 1040-ES postmarked by this date.

Last Day to make a 2020 IRA Contribution If you haven't already funded your retirement account for 2020, do so by April 15, 2021. That's the deadline for a contribution to a traditional IRA, deductible or not, and a Roth IRA. However, if you have a Keogh or SEP and you get a filing extension to Oct. 15, 2021, you can wait until then to put 2020 money into those accounts.

Don’t worry about knowing tax rules. With TurboTax Live, you can connect with real tax experts or CPAs to help with your taxes — or even do them for you. Get unlimited tax advice right on your screen from live tax experts as you do your taxes, or have everything done for you—start to finish. So you can increase your tax knowledge and understanding and be 100% confident your return is done right, guaranteed.

June 15, 2021

2nd Quarter 2021 Estimated Tax Payment Due If you are self-employed or have other second-quarter income that requires you to pay quarterly estimated taxes, make sure your payment is postmarked by this date.

Sept. 15, 2021

3rd Quarter 2021 Estimated Tax Payment Due If you are self-employed or have other third-quarter income that requires you to pay quarterly estimated taxes, make sure your third quarter payment is postmarked by Sept. 15, 2021 tax deadline.

Oct. 15, 2021

Extended Individual Tax Returns Due If you got a filing extension on your 2020 tax return, you need to get it completed and postmarked by Oct. 15, 2021.

Jan. 15, 2021