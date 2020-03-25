How to Find a Good CPA for Your Taxes

Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) are knowledgeable about the tax code and can help you maximize your tax savings. In addition, they can represent you before the IRS to help deal with audits or collections.

Haven't filed your taxes yet? Get closer to your tax refund and file today. We'll search more than 350 tax deductions and credits to find every tax break you qualify for. It’s free to start, and enjoy $10 off TurboTax Deluxe when you file.

7 tips to find a good CPA

Here are seven tips for selecting a good CPA for your taxes:

1. Ask about their specialization

CPAs can specialize in a range of accounting areas, including business, government and forensic accounting, as well as tax preparation. For preparing and filing your personal taxes, consider finding a CPA who specializes in individual income tax returns.

2. Verify their identification number

The IRS requires CPAs who prepare taxes to register with the IRS and have a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). To verify that a CPA is registered with a PTIN, simply search the IRS Return Preparer Office Directory.

3. Look up their license

CPAs are also licensed by the state, so before hiring one, you can search their records with your state's board of accountancy. Most states offer CPA databases that allow you to search by name and find important information on a CPA's license status, issue and expiration dates, as well as disciplinary actions and suspensions.

4. Consider their experience

While all CPAs are credentialed prior to offering their services, CPAs with several years of experience will more likely have a deeper understanding of the tax code than a newly certified individual. For example, TurboTax Live CPAs have an average of 15 years of experience.

Find out if your CPA has experience electronically filing tax returns. The IRS requires tax preparers who file 11 or more tax returns per year to provide e-filing services, so if a CPA does not offer e-filing, they may not be very experienced.

Don't worry about knowing tax rules, with TurboTax Live, you can connect with a real CPA or EA for unlimited tax advice and a line-by-line review backed by a 100% accurate expert approved guarantee.

5. Confirm their willingness to sign

Verify that your CPA will sign your tax return and represent you before the IRS for any tax matter related to your return. If not, consider finding a CPA who will.

6. Ask for advice

A good tax CPA will not only prepare and file your return for the current tax year, but can also offer year-round tax planning advice to help you maximize your tax savings for future tax years.

7. Determine their fees

CPAs can charge by the hour, flat fee, or other payment options based on the complexity of your taxes—how many schedules and supporting forms you'll need to file with your return. Make sure to find out if their fees include filing both federal and state returns. CPAs are not generally allowed to base their fees on a percentage of your tax refund, so you may want to avoid this type of pay arrangement.

You can also connect with a live tax expert with TurboTax Live for unlimited expert help and tax advice as you do your taxes. Relax knowing that 100% of our tax experts are real CPAs, EAs, or Tax Attorneys with an average of 15 years of experience. All advice or reviews from our CPAs and EAs are 100% accurate, expert approved guaranteed. Learn more about how TurboTax Live works.