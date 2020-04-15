How to File Your Taxes Online

Whether you're filing your taxes for the first or the fiftieth time, it's always a good idea to take a minute to gather your tax information ahead of time so you can file faster.

Starting with a firm grasp of what goes into filing, the documents you'll need and the terms that are helpful to know, you'll know how to file taxes online and be done in no time. Tax software like TurboTax can simplify everything and guide you through the process all the way from start to finish.

Common forms to gather

One of the first things to do is gather all of the forms you'll need to file your tax return. Consider starting a folder for your tax return at the beginning of a tax year. Then, put any important tax information you receive in that folder until you're ready to file your tax returns.

Most of these forms will show up after the end of a tax year in January or early February. However, some forms may show up even later. It's important to wait until you receive all of the forms you're expecting before you file your tax return or you may leave out an important item.

Common forms to look out for include:

Forms may be mailed to you or you may be able to access them online. If you haven't received your W-2, check with your employer, online, or even with the IRS. TurboTax tax software can import your W-2 electronically and even notify you when your W-2 is available to begin your tax return.

Check your tax information from last year to see if you received the same forms this year. If you're missing something, check to see if you no longer need that information. For instance, you may no longer receive a Form 1099-INT if you closed your bank account that issued it last year.

Additionally, you may experience new situations in a tax year that you haven't experienced before. You'll have to make sure you think through the year to determine if there are any new forms you may receive so you can keep an eye out for them.

Common deductions to consider

Tax deductions can reduce your taxable income and therefore the taxes you owe. While there are quite a few tax deductions, here are some of the most common ones you may want to consider taking advantage of.

First, you can usually either take the standard deduction or itemized deductions. The standard deduction is a set amount based on your age, filing status, and whether or not someone else claims you as a dependent.

Itemized deductions are composed of several items based on your actual expenditures and include the following:

Mortgage interest

State and local income or sales taxes

State and local property taxes

State and local real estate taxes

Medical and dental expenses in excess of 10% of your adjusted gross income

Charitable donations

Casualty and theft losses from a federally declared disaster

Other itemized deductions such as gambling losses and more

Other common deductions can be found on Schedule 1, such as:

Educator expenses.

Health savings account deduction.

Moving expenses for members of the Armed Forces.

The deductible portion of self-employment tax.

Self-employed SEP, SIMPLE and qualified plans.

Self-employed health insurance deduction.

IRA deduction.

Student loan interest deduction.

Tuition and fees.

Understanding your tax bracket

Understanding your tax bracket is pretty straightforward. The federal income tax system is based on a marginal tax rate system. This means your effective tax rate is determined by taxing your income in each tax bracket that applies to you rather than taxing all of your income at the top tax bracket you fall into.

Currently, your first taxable ordinary income dollars will usually be taxed at 10%.

Once your income exceeds the 10% bracket, additional income will be taxed at 12% until you exceed that bracket and so on.

You can use our tax bracket calculator and the tax rate schedule to help you figure out how your income is taxed as well as the top tax bracket you fall in. Only the additional income that falls into your top tax bracket will be taxed at that top rate.

The benefits of filing your taxes online

After you understand what forms you need, common deductions to consider and your tax bracket, it's time to start the process of filing your taxes. You should strongly consider filing your taxes online thanks to the power of e-filing.

E-filing allows you to electronically submit your tax return to the IRS.

The IRS processes e-filed tax returns much faster than mailed tax returns.

If you're expecting a refund, the IRS normally processes refunds faster for e-filed returns as well.

E-filing allows you to electronically submit your tax return to the IRS.

The IRS processes e-filed tax returns much faster than mailed tax returns.

If you're expecting a refund, the IRS normally processes refunds faster for e-filed returns as well.

Figuring out how to file taxes online isn't difficult.

