Don't Fear the Tax Man: Handling IRS Letters & Notices

Don't be alarmed

Regardless of the reason the IRS is contacting you, it's usually not a call for alarm. If action is required on your part, any notice you receive will say so and you'll have ample time to deal with the matter. Generally, most notices can be resolved easily.

Read the notice carefully

Carefully read the notice in order to fully understand why the IRS is contacting you and the importance of the issue.

Some IRS notices are sent via certified mail, such as the Notice of Intent to Levy, while others are mailed via regular post, like changes made to your tax return.

Read all IRS letters and notices you receive, both certified and via regular mail. Do not ignore any of them.

The IRS will not send these notices by email or contact you by phone.

Take the required action

Once you’ve carefully reviewed the letter, you'll know if any action is required on your part. Ignoring it can cause additional steps to be taken by the IRS. For example, a demand for payment notice will progress to a Notice of Intent to Levy, if you ignore it.

You can avoid this by:

Calling the phone number shown on the demand for payment notice

Making a payment or setting up an installment plan with the IRS

Responding within the time frame stated on the notice

If you agree with the notice

You typically don’t need to respond with an explanation if you agree with the notice, though exceptions may apply. For example, if the gross income reported to the IRS by your employer does not match what you put on your return, the agency will send you:

Notice CP-2000

A proposal to adjust your income

Credits or deductions

If you agree with the notice, fill out, sign and mail the response form to the IRS. The agency will make the appropriate changes to your tax account.

If you disagree with the notice

Respond exactly as instructed on the notice if you disagree with the IRS assessment. In this case, do not sign the CP-2000 Notice response form. Instead, on a separate document include:

Reason why you disagree

Your phone number

Best time to be reached by the IRS

Sign the statement, attach it to the unsigned response form and mail the documents to the IRS.

Retain copies

Keep copies of all letters and notices that you receive from the IRS as well as documents you send to the agency, in case you need to refer to the information in the future.

Scams to look out for

IRS letters and notices are sent to you by mail through the USPS.