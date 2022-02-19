File Your Taxes: You May Have Unclaimed Refunds Waiting

Did you know that the IRS has reported upwards of a billion dollars in unclaimed tax refunds every year? That’s right, a billion dollars of money is owed to taxpayers across the country who didn’t file their 2018 tax returns. How did this happen?

In most cases, refunds go unclaimed because taxpayers who don’t meet the IRS income threshold required to file a tax return are actually entitled to a tax refund, but since they never file a return, they can’t claim that money.

Our TurboTax Live experts look out for you. Expert help your way: get help as you go, or hand your taxes off. You can talk live to tax experts online for unlimited answers and advice OR, have a dedicated tax expert do your taxes for you, so you can be confident in your tax return. Enjoy up to an additional $20 off when you get started with TurboTax Live.

Another portion of unclaimed tax refunds that the IRS may be holding onto may include the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC. This is a tax credit, not a deduction, that’s available to many lower to moderate-income workers, and this credit often goes unclaimed. The maximum credit for EITC for 2018 was worth as much as $6,431.

If this sounds like you, it’s time to get to work so can you claim what’s rightfully yours. One thing to keep in mind is the IRS places just a three-year window on claiming these past refunds. The deadline to claim tax year 2018 refunds (the tax return you typically would have filed in 2019) is April 18, 2022. After that time elapses, the money goes to the U.S. Treasury. You’ll also want to note that if you want to claim a refund from two or three years ago, you’ll likely need to make sure all subsequent year tax returns have been filed in order for the funds to be released. If you haven’t filed a 2018 tax return, you should quickly file to potentially get this refund.

If you’re thinking about claiming a potential refund that may be a few years old, you will have to pull together some documentation that records your income and taxes paid throughout the year as well as deductible expenses. Coming up with W-2 and 1099 forms a few years ago may take some time. This is why it’s important to keep all tax-related documents in a safe place for at least 3-7 years.

Maximize your deductions and get every tax break you qualify for when you file your taxes with TurboTax Deluxe. We'll search over 350 tax deductions and credits to make sure you get the maximum refund possible. Start for free, and get up to an additional $10 off TurboTax Deluxe when you file.

If you can’t locate the documents needed to file your 2018 taxes, the next step would be to contact your employer or payer at the time in question and request copies of the forms. If these efforts are unsuccessful, you can get a free transcript from the IRS showing information from these year-end documents by ordering a free wage and income transcript at IRS.gov using the Get Transcript Online tool or by filing Form 4506-T to request a wage or income statement.

Keep in mind, the IRS estimates that the average refund for 2018 is $2,910.

So, think about your situation and decide if doing a little legwork to track down documentation and filing old tax returns is worth it. You may have a refund for previous years coming your way.

Also, don’t miss out on your tax refund for the present tax year. TurboTax can help you easily file your taxes for this tax year as well as previous tax years. TurboTax will ask you simple questions about you and give you the tax deductions and credits you’re eligible for based on your entries.