Energy Tax Credit: Which Home Improvements Qualify?

Residential Renewable Energy Tax Credit

Equipment that qualifies for the Residential Renewable Energy Tax Credit includes solar, wind, geothermal and fuel-cell technology:

Solar panels, or photovoltaics, for generating electricity. The electricity must be used in the home.

Solar-powered water heaters. The water heated by the system must be used inside the home, and at least half of the home's water-heating capacity must be solar. (Solar heaters for swimming pools and hot tubs do not qualify.)

Wind turbines that generate up to 100 kilowatts of electricity for residential use.

Geothermal heat pumps that meet federal Energy Star guidelines.

Fuel cells that rely on a renewable resource (usually hydrogen) to generate power for a home. The equipment must generate at least 0.5 kilowatts of power.

Renewable energy tax credit details

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can claim the Residential Energy Efficiency Property Credit for solar, wind, and geothermal equipment in both your principal residence and a second home. But fuel-cell equipment qualifies only if installed in your principal residence.

The credit is equal to 30% of the cost, including installation.

There is no upper limit on the amount of the credit for solar, wind and geothermal equipment.

The maximum tax credit for fuel cells is $500 for each half-kilowatt of power capacity, or $1,000 for each kilowatt.

For example, a fuel cell with a 5 kW capacity would qualify for 5 x $1,000 = $5,000 tax credit.

Nonbusiness Energy Property Tax Credit (Extended through December 31, 2019)

Equipment and materials can qualify for the Nonbusiness Energy Property Credit only if they meet the standards set by the Department of Energy. The manufacturer can tell you whether a particular item meets those standards.

For this credit, the IRS distinguishes between two kinds of upgrades.

The first is "qualified energy efficiency improvements," and it includes:

Home insulation

Exterior doors

Exterior windows and skylights

Certain roofing materials

The second category is "residential energy property costs." It includes:

Electric heat pumps

Electric heat pump water heaters

Central air conditioning systems

Natural gas, propane or oil water heaters

Stoves that use biomass fuel

Natural gas, propane or oil furnaces

Natural gas, propane or oil hot water boilers

Advanced circulating fans for natural gas, propane or oil furnaces

Details of the Nonbusiness Energy Property Credit (Extended through December 31, 2019)

You can claim a tax credit for 10% of the cost of qualified energy efficiency improvements and 100% of residential energy property costs. This credit is worth a maximum of $500 for all years combined, from 2006 to its expiration. Of that combined $500 limit,