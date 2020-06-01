Can I Claim Medical Expenses on My Taxes?

Deduction value for medical expenses

In 2019, the IRS allows all taxpayers to deduct the total qualified unreimbursed medical care expenses for the year that exceeds 7.5% of their adjusted gross income. Beginning in 2020, the threshold amount increases to 10% of AGI.

Your adjusted gross income (AGI) is your taxable income minus any adjustments to income such as contributions to a traditional IRA and student loan interest.

For example, if you have an adjusted gross income of $45,000 and $5,475 of medical expenses, you would multiply $45,000 by 0.075 (7.5 percent) to find that only expenses exceeding $3,375 can be deducted. This leaves you with a medical expense deduction of $2,100 (5,475 - 3,375).

Get every deduction you deserve. With TurboTax, we'll search over 350 tax deductions and credits so you get your maximum refund, guaranteed. It’s free to start, and enjoy $10 off TurboTax Deluxe when you file.

Which medical expenses are deductible?

The IRS allows you to deduct preventative care, treatment, surgeries and dental and vision care as qualifying medical expenses. You can also deduct visits to psychologists and psychiatrists. Prescription medications and appliances such as glasses, contacts, false teeth and hearing aids are also deductible.

The IRS also lets you deduct the expenses that you pay to travel for medical care such as mileage on your car, bus fare and parking fees.

What's not deductible?

Any medical expenses for which you are reimbursed, such as by your insurance or employer, cannot be deducted. In addition, the IRS generally disallows expenses for cosmetic procedures. You cannot deduct the cost of non-prescription drugs (except insulin) or other purchases for general health such as toothpaste, health club dues, vitamins or diet food, non-prescription nicotine products or medical expenses paid in a different year.

Don't worry about knowing tax rules, with TurboTax Live, you can connect with a real CPA or EA online from the comfort of your own home for unlimited tax advice and a line-by-line review, backed by a 100% accurate expert approved guarantee.

Claiming the medical expenses deduction

To claim the medical expenses deduction, you must itemize your deductions. Itemizing requires that you not take the standard deduction, so you should only claim the medical expenses deduction if your itemized deductions are greater than your standard deduction (TurboTax will do this calculation for you).

If you elect to itemize, you must use IRS Form 1040 to file your taxes and attach Schedule A.

On Schedule A, report the total medical expenses you paid during the year on line 1 and your adjusted gross income (from your Form 1040) on line 2.

Enter 7.5% of your adjusted gross income on line 3.

Enter the difference between your expenses and 7.5% of your adjusted gross income on line 4.

The resulting amount on line 4 will be subtracted from your adjusted gross income to reduce your taxable income for the year.

If this amount, plus any other itemized deductions you claim, is less than your standard deduction, you should not itemize.

Remember, TurboTax will ask you simple questions about your expenses, tell you which deductions you qualify for, and fill in all the right forms for you.