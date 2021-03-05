Everything to Know About the California Golden State Stimulus

California has signed the Golden State Stimulus, which includes $600-$1200 cash payments to eligible residents.

Eligibility is based on your 2020 tax return (the one you file in 2021). You will need to file your 2020 California state tax return by Oct. 15, 2021 in order to receive your California stimulus check.

Use the below guide to learn more:

Am I eligible for the California Stimulus?

You should be eligible for the Golden State Stimulus, if you are a California resident and:

You received the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) on your your 2020 tax return

You have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) and have an adjusted gross income less than $75,000

Your household is enrolled in the CalWORKS program, or are a recipient of SSI/SSP, or are enrolled in the Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants

Those who both received the CalEITC and have an ITIN with an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 will receive a $1,200 payment.

The CalEITC is a credit for low to moderate income individuals and families. Californians that earn $30,000 or less annually may be eligible for the CalEITC.

What do I need to do to get my stimulus?

Eligibility is based on your 2020 tax return (the one you file in 2021), so you will need to file your taxes to get your stimulus payment.

You will need to file your 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021 to get your California stimulus check.

The stimulus payment will expire on Nov. 15, 2021.

When will I get my California stimulus check?

Stimulus payments will be issued on a monthly basis after your 2020 tax return is processed. According to the California Franchise Tax Board, payments are expected to begin in March 2021 and could take:

Direct deposits: up to 45 days

Paper checks: up to 60 days

How will I receive a California stimulus check?

Payments will be issued separately from your individual state tax refund or CalEITC either via direct deposit or check.