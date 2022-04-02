Skip to main content
Are State Tax Refunds Taxable?
Sponsored Story

Are State Tax Refunds Taxable?

Know more about how different federal tax situations might apply to your state tax refunds.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shutterstock

Know more about how different federal tax situations might apply to your state tax refunds.

For those who itemize their deductions, it’s one of the stranger parts of the tax code. First, you get to take a deduction of your state and local taxes, then all of a sudden the next year you get a Form 1099-G from your state and you’re paying taxes on your state and local tax refunds. So, why is this happening? What gives?

Our TurboTax Live experts look out for you. Expert help your way: get help as you go, or hand your taxes off. You can talk live to tax experts online for unlimited answers and advice OR, have a dedicated tax expert do your taxes for you, so you can be confident in your tax return. Enjoy up to an additional $20 off when you get started with TurboTax Live

Before we go into that, know that there are times when your state and local tax refund is not taxable – we’ll dive into this scenario first.

A general rule of thumb: If you didn’t deduct state and local income taxes last year, you don’t need to pay taxes on your state and local tax refund this year. For instance, if you didn’t itemize your deductions last year and instead you took the standard deduction, then your state tax refund from the previous year is tax-free this year.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Maximize your deductions and get every tax break you qualify for when you file your taxes with TurboTax Deluxe. We'll search over 350 tax deductions and credits to make sure you get the maximum refund possible. Start for free, and get up to an additional $10 off TurboTax Deluxe when you file. 

Sales Tax Deducted, But Not State Income Tax?

There’s an important note to consider in regards to sales tax versus state and local income tax. On last year’s return, if you itemized your deductions and were able to deduct your sales tax and not your state and local income taxes, then your previous year’s state refund is not taxable when you file this year.

If you deducted your state and local income taxes last year and also received a state refund last year, then your state tax refund that you received from the previous year may be taxable.

Don’t worry about knowing these tax rules, TurboTax will ask you simple questions about you and give you the tax deductions and credits you’re eligible for based on your answers. If you have questions, you can connect live via one-way video to a TurboTax Live tax expert to get your tax questions answered. TurboTax Live tax experts are available in English and Spanish, year-round and can also review, sign, and file your tax return.

Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney World, Disneyland Bring Back a Huge Fan Favorite

By Veronika Bondarenko
Morbius Lead JS
INVESTING
SNEDIS

Twitter Reacts To Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff “Morbius”

By Michael Tedder
Burger King Ugly Beef Burger Lead JS
INVESTING
QSRYUMSBUX

Burger King Gets Sued Just Like KFC and Starbucks Did (You Won't Believe Why)

By Veronika Bondarenko
Scared Bond Yields Lead KL
INVESTING

Should An Inverted Yield Curve Scare Investors?

By Todd Campbell
Stock Market Lead
INVESTING
CAGLEVIGBX

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/1: Levi Strauss, Constellation Brands, Baker Hughes

By Scott Rutt
Darkened photo of a hand holding a pen and using a calculator with text overlay that reads "What Is an Annuity?"
A

What Is an Annuity? Definition, Purpose, Types & Examples

By TheStreet Staff
Roman Abramovich Lead JS
INVESTING

Can Your Assets Be Frozen if an Oligarch Invested in Your Company?

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Micron EV Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
MUTSLANVDA

Why Micron Chips Should Be Your Next Investment

By Vidhi Choudhary