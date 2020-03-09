What is the Difference Between AGI and MAGI on Your Taxes?

Typically, your MAGI (modified adjusted gross income) and AGI (adjusted gross income) are close in value to one another. However, the small adjustments that tweak your AGI into your MAGI could have an important bearing on your overall tax return.

Don't worry about knowing tax rules, with TurboTax Live, you can connect with a real CPA or EA for unlimited tax advice and a line-by-line review backed by a 100% accurate expert approved guarantee.

AGI calculation

Your adjusted gross income is all of the income you bring in, minus certain adjustments. You can find the allowable reductions to your income on the front page of your Form 1040.

Commonly used adjustments include the following:

IRA and self-employed retirement plan contributions

Alimony payments (for divorce agreements prior to 2019)

Self-employed health insurance payments

One-half of any self-employment taxes paid

Other adjustments used in calculating AGI include the following:

Health savings account deductions

Penalties on the early withdrawal of savings

Educator expenses

Student loan interest

Moving expenses (for tax years prior to 2018)

Tuition and fees

Deductions for domestic production activities (for tax years prior to 2018)

Certain business expenses of performing artists, reservists, and fee-basis government officials

AGI effects on your taxes

The amount of your AGI affects how you can use numerous tax credits and exemptions, such as,

Many deductions phase out or disappear altogether if you have an AGI above certain limits. Deductions affected by your AGI include the following:

Total itemized deductions

Miscellaneous itemized deductions (for tax years prior to 2018)

Mortgage insurance premiums

Qualified motor vehicle taxes

Charitable contributions

Medical deduction allowance

Get every deduction you deserve. With TurboTax, we'll search over 350 tax deductions and credits so you get your maximum refund, guaranteed. It’s free to start, and enjoy $10 off TurboTax Deluxe when you file.

MAGI calculation

To calculate your modified adjusted gross income, take your AGI and add back certain deductions. Many of these deductions are rare, so it's possible your AGI and MAGI can be identical. According to the IRS, your MAGI is your AGI with the addition of the following deductions, if applicable:

Student loan interest

One-half of self-employment tax

Qualified tuition expenses

Tuition and fees deduction

Passive loss or passive income

IRA contributions

Taxable social security payments

The exclusion for income from U.S. savings bonds

Foreign earned income exclusion

Foreign housing exclusion or deduction

The exclusion under 137 for adoption expenses

Rental losses

Any overall loss from a publicly traded partnership

MAGI effects on your taxes

Your MAGI is used as a basis for determining whether you qualify for certain tax deductions. One of the most notable is in determining whether or not your contributions to an individual retirement plan are deductible.

For example, as of 2019, if you were a single filer and covered by a retirement plan at work, you couldn't take an IRA deduction if you had an MAGI of $74,000 or higher. You also couldn't take a deduction for student loan interest if you had a MAGI of $85,000 or higher as a single, or $170,000 if married and filing jointly.

Keep in mind that when you use TurboTax to prepare your taxes, we calculate these figures for you based on your answers to some simple questions.