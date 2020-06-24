4 Ways to Give Yourself a Tax Break

1. Fund an IRA

Putting money in an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) can do more than help you out at retirement age. It can also decrease your tax liability now if you are eligible. IRA contributions can be deducted from your taxable income, reducing your overall tax bill. The largest contribution you can make to an IRA is $6,000 (the tax year 2019) or $7,000 if you’re age 50 or older. The largest contribution you can make to a 401(k) plan as an employee is $19,000 (the tax year 2019) or $25,000 if you’re age 50 or over.

You can open an IRA account and make qualifying contributions up to the income tax filing deadline, which is July 15, 2020, for the tax year 2019. Contributions you make to your IRA account after the tax deadline likely will be deductible next year, but the sooner you make them, the more they can grow. Keep in mind, the amount of your IRA contribution that is tax-deductible phases out as your income increases.

2. Watch your capital gains

Capital gains can accumulate throughout the year and add to your tax liability. Keep your eye on your investments throughout the year and consider selling off the losers to offset some of your capital gains. Remember to include capital gains distributions from your mutual funds when calculating gains and losses. Mutual fund capital gains distributions are typically taxable gains even if you don’t sell the shares you own. You might want to donate appreciated securities to charity before the end of the tax year to reduce your taxable income. If you have losses in excess of what you need to offset gains, you might be able to carry them over into future tax years. Past losses can usually be used to offset up to $3,000 of income per year.

3. Move income into next year

Not everyone has control over when they receive their income, but if you do, you might consider shifting some of your income into the next tax year. This is especially true if you believe you’ll be in a lower income tax bracket that year. Income that might be shifted may include things like year-end bonuses, self-employment income, and capital gains. Evaluate your income situation thoroughly to try to stay out of a higher tax bracket in the coming year, causing you to pay a higher rate.

4. Open an HSA

Contributions to a Health Savings Account (HSA) usually are tax-deductible, and the distributions from such an account are not typically taxable when they’re used to cover qualified medical expenses. If you have a health plan with a high-deductible and are not covered by another health insurance plan (or Medicare), you might be able to deduct your contributions to an HSA. Medical expenses that qualify for HSA distributions typically include over-the-counter drugs, co-payments, and long-term care insurance. If you’re unemployed, you can use your HSA to pay medical expenses and health insurance premiums during your unemployment.

Not only are an HSA account’s eligible contributions tax-deductible and its distributions tax-free, but the earnings on the account also are not taxed. That’s three ways you save on taxes. In addition, the account is not tied to any employer or place you live in. It’s completely portable. And the money that is unused in one tax year may be used in future tax years.

These suggestions offer proven ways to decrease your tax liability in this and future tax years. However, some of these deductions might not apply if you are required to pay the alternative minimum tax (AMT). Also, if your state has an income tax, its rules might vary from those of the IRS. To see other things you can do now to cash in at tax time, visit TurboTax.com.