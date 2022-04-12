15+ Last-Minute Tax Tips From Top Tax Pros

You've got tax questions. We've got answers on everything from the most-overlooked tax deductions to cryptocurrency tax tips. Top tax experts share their tax tips for 2022 tax filers. (Video)

The Tax Deadline is quickly approaching. Remember, the 2022 tax deadline is April 18, 2022. Emancipation Day is on April 15, 2022. This federally recognized holiday means most tax-filers will have the weekend to finish up their taxes.

All month long, TheStreet has been providing tax tips from leading professionals including Jeffrey Levine, CPA and tax expert from Buckingham Strategic Wealth, and Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and expert for TurboTax.