Tax Tip of the Day: 3 Ways to Minimize Capital Gains Tax

3 Ways to Minimize Capital Gains Tax
The tax deadline is getting closer. Remember, this year's tax day is April 18th (April 15th is the Emancipation Holiday, and according to the IRS holidays impact tax deadlines in the same fashion that Federal holidays do.
TheStreet along with our partners at TurboTax is sharing a Tax Tip of the Day. Today we explain: 'What is a capital gains tax?', 'What is the difference between short-term and long-term capital gains? and "3 ways you can minimize or avoid altogether that dreaded capital gains tax".
Tax filers can reduce or minimize their taxes with long-term capital gains.
Tax rates are 0%, 15%, and 20%.
Yes, this is much lower than your typical income tax rate. And it all depends on your taxable income. Here are some answers to some very common questions:
- What are capital gains? That’s when you make a profit when selling any asset. Assets can include things like your home, boat, or car. It can also include things like stocks, crypto, and NFTs.
- What’s the difference between long-term and short-term capital gains? Short-term capital gains are when you hold the assets and investments for less than a year. Meanwhile, long-term capital gains are when you hold it for more than a year. That’s when tax filers can often benefit from a reduced tax rate on profits.
- How can you minimize capital gains? Our patterns at TurboTax say tax-filers should consider these options: wait to sell assets, invest in tax-free or tax-deferred accounts, and don’t sell your home too quickly
Editor's note: Video produced by TheStreet's Zach Faulds