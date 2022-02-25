Skip to main content

Stretch Your Savings With New Deals at Walmart

Stretch your tax refund dollars with these weekend deals at Walmart. From TVs and camping equipment to new kitchen gadgets, you can find new items up to 30% off.
Walmart Digital Redesign Lead

Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're ready to splurge those tax refund dollars and you’re looking for a few items to spruce up your home or upgrade your gaming monitor, look no further. Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report is currently hosting some major tax season sales, with 25% off overstocks, 30% off home and 20% off major tech items. We’ve searched to find some of the most popular and best reviewed items on sale this weekend.

So if you’re on the hunt for a new security camera, affordable Samsung wireless earbuds, camping equipment or some new kitchen gadgets, check out some of our favorite deals at Walmart. 

Auto

Safety 1st Grow and Go Convertible Car Seat ($139, originally $169.99; walmart.com)

Safety 1st Grow and Go Convertible Car Seat

A solid 4.5 stars out of 5 and available in three different colors, the Safety 1st Grow and Go All-in-One Car Seat is now down to $139.99. It includes an adjustable headrest and harness without re-installing the car seat. The seat pads are machine washable, and with the adjustable booster seat, it can fit kids up to 100 lbs. Many of the reviews mention how easy it was to install.

Everstart 20 ft Jumper Cables ($18.78, originally $25.84; walmart.com)

Everstart 20 ft Jumper Cables

Jumper cables are one of those must-haves that you forget about until you need them. This 20-foot cable is strong and flexible, and fits SUVs and light trucks. Resistant to oil, gas and acid.

Goodyear Tires Reliant All-Season 195/60R15 88V ($66, originally $74; walmart.com)

Goodyear Tires Reliant All-Season 195/60R15 88V

Goodyear Reliant All-Season tires claim to be designed to maintain road contact and the optimized tread design handles driving variabilities to deliver reliable tread life and a quiet ride.

Outdoors

Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Tent Combo ($115, originally $169; walmart.com)

Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Tent Combo

There’s no need to rough it in the great outdoors. This 22-piece camping combo sleeps up to four people or can fit one queen-sized air mattress. Remove the rainfly at night to look at the stars or sit in two folding camp chairs around the campfire. The pack includes the tent, gear loft, tent stakes, two sleeping bags, two pillows, sleeping pads, chairs, lantern and carry-all bag.

Intex Challenger K1 Inflatable Kayak ($84.82, originally $107.99; walmart.com)

Intex Challenger K1 Inflatable Kayak

A sporty design for easy paddling, this inflatable kayak is suitable for someone looking to get out on the lake or mild rivers. Suitable for one adult, the low-profile deck makes for a stable ride while high-buoyancy side chambers provide additional support. The kayak includes a cargo net to bring along supplies, one aluminum paddle and a pump for easy inflation and deflation.

SaluSpa Mossy Oak Inflatable Hot Tub 2-4 Person Outdoor Spa ($440, originally $524; walmart.com)

SaluSpa Mossy Oak Inflatable Hot Tub 2-4 Person Outdoor Spa

TheStreet Recommends

We’ve mentioned before how useful inflatable hot tubs are when you don’t want the hassle of a hard-sided hot tub. Now on sale, this SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub is the perfect way to relax. Featuring 120 jets to release bubbles, the walls are made of durable, puncture-resistant DuraPlus material.

Home & Kitchen

Bold Flame 38-inch Electric Fireplace ($148, originally $299; walmart.com)

Bold Flame 38-inch Electric Fireplace

Stay warm all winter long using this electric fireplace. A charming addition to virtually any room, this electric fireplace has multiple flame levels and brightness settings. Set the temperature to keep your space cozy, or you can turn off the heat on warmer days.

Ninja Supra Kitchen System ($119, originally $149; walmart.com)

Ninja Supra Kitchen System

Ninja is well-known for their versatile blenders, and this blender system and food processor is no joke. It can break down fruits and vegetables, chop up ice, blend frozen foods, and mix dough. Included is an extra large 72-ounce pitcher and 8-cup food processor bowl.

VAVSEA Hand Mixer ($39.99, originally $89.99; walmart.com)

VAVSEA Hand Mixer

From salsa and pesto to apple butter and whipped cream, this 5-in-1 immersion blender can get just about any mixing job done. It has 12 adjustable speed settings for mixing, chopping, puree and egg-beating. The Vavsea Hand Mixer also includes practical attachments such as sna-pon blender and whisk, beaker and food chopper.

Tech & Gadgets

Acer 27” Curved Full HD Monitor ($192, originally $229.99; walmart.com)

Acer 27” Curved Full HD Monitor

Crisp colors are clear with this Acer 27” Full HD 165Hz Monitor with full HD 1080p resolution. The monitor frame is synced with the graphics card frame, eliminating screen tearing and providing an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones ($79, originally $149.99; walmart.com)

Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are a versatile earbud that has selective noise cancellation, long battery life and customizable fit. Ambient Aware allows you to filter out some outside noise will still being able to hear flight announcements or oncoming traffic. It also claims to support up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge.

Defender Guard 2K Resolution Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera ($49.99, originally $99.99; walmart.com)

Defender Guard 2K Resolution Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera

Defender Guard HD Wi-Fi Security Camera offers 2K high-definition video quality with a 123-degree angle lens and long-range infrared night vision up to 100 ft. It also comes with a built-in microphone and tamper-resistant design prevents intruders from disabling your cameras.

Members of the Walmart+ program can save up to 40% on exclusive items. The Walmart+ membership starts at $12.95 per month (about $98 per year). 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Carvana
INVESTING
CVNAANSAH

Carvana Steps Out of Digital, to Acquire Adesa Auction House for $2.2B

By Tony Owusu
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGMLYV

MGM, Caesars Bring Something Big Back to the Las Vegas Strip

By Michael Tedder
Maskless Shopping Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE

Consumer Sentiment at 10-Year Low Due to Inflation, Higher Rates

By Dan Weil
NYSE Trader Lead
STOCKS
BYNDZS

Stock Market Today - 2/25: Dow Surges Nearly 800 Points, Investors Watch Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By
M. Corey Goldman and
Rob Lenihan
Gates 1 to 24 will be set aside for mainland flights and 25 to 71 will be for international ones under an airport segregation plan. Photo: Sam Tsang
LATEST NEWS
KLMAFRAFDLAKF

Airline Stocks That Could Be Hit the Hardest By Ukraine Turmoil

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
KFC Pizza Hut Robots Lead JS
INVESTING
YUMSBUXMCD

Pizza Hut and KFC Take the Fast-Food Fight to McDonald’s

By Daniel Kline
Beyond Meat Lead KL
INVESTING
BYND

Beyond Meat Stock: Buy the Dip? The Chart Holds a Clue.

By Bret Kenwell
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Plunges on Weak 2016 Earnings Guidance
INVESTING
ATVIMSFT

Activision Blizzard Is Being Sued by Shareholders Over Microsoft Sale. Here's Why it Matters.

By Colette Bennett