What Are the Tax Rates in All 50 States?

It might seem like wherever you turn, there are taxes. Sales tax, property tax, income tax, vehicle registration taxes, little taxes added to your phone bill, gasoline tax -- in some states, there are taxes on food.

To rank state and local tax rates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia against national medians, personal finance site WalletHub calculated relative income-tax obligations by applying the effective income-tax rates in each state and locality to the average American's income. They considered four types of taxation: real estate tax, vehicle property tax, income tax and sales and excise taxes.

This list is different from one that ranks states by overall tax burden, which measures the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes. You'll often see states like New York, Connecticut and New Jersey as among those having the highest tax burden, and states with no income tax as having lower burdens, such as Alaska, Wyoming and South Dakota.

For this ranking, WalletHub used a median U.S. home value of $193,500, a mean third quintile U.S. income amount of $58,082 and assumed all residents own the same car (a Toyota Camry.) Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Tax Foundation, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute, National Automobile Dealers Association, each state's Department of Motor Vehicles and WalletHub research.

Here's how these tax rates compare in all 50 states, and Washington, D.C.:

Photo: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock