Tax Freedom Day by State: When Have You Earned Enough to Pay Your Taxes?

Tax Freedom Day by State: When Have You Earned Enough to Pay Your Taxes?

Americans have to work about 105 days into the year to pay all of their taxes.
Author:
Publish date:

F Armstrong Photography / Shutterstock

If you pay 20% in income taxes, that means your whole Monday is spent working for the government, as if Mondays weren’t bad enough.

Tax Freedom Day represents how long into the year Americans work before they have earned enough money to pay all federal, state, and local taxes for the year. The data is released annually by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit. Last year, the day the nation as a whole earned enough money to pay its total tax bill for the year was, oddly enough, April 16 -- that’s 105 days.

When do residents of your state reach tax freedom day? Click on the gallery to see the total tax burden per capita in each of the 50 states and D.C, and when residents can expect to be finished working for the government. The data is based on U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis for 2019.

Tax Freedom Day: March 25 Total tax burden per capita: $3,229Alaskans enjoy the earliest Tax Freedom Day of all the states.

Alaska

Tax Freedom Day: March 25

Total tax burden per capita: $3,229

Alaskans enjoy the earliest Tax Freedom Day of all the states.

1 / 51