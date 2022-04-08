Skip to main content
Tax Day Is April 18 This Year
Tax Day Is April 18 This Year

Don’t Miss These Tax Deadlines (You're Running Out of Time)

The tax deadline is quickly approaching.  This year, it's NOT April 15. Here's a rundown of the most important tax deadlines and dates to know!

2022 tax filers beware. For most, the tax deadline is on Monday, April 18, 2022. 

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), holidays impact tax deadlines in the same way that federal holidays do. So, this year, instead of the April 15, 2022 deadline, most taxpayers are getting a few days extra to file their taxes thanks to Emancipation Day.

There's also an additional holiday, Patriots' Day, which is celebrated in Maine and Massachusetts. So, that means that taxpayers in those states have until April 19, 2022, to file their taxes.

2022 Tax Dates and Deadlines (List)

Graphic: Tax Tip of the Day – 2022 Tax Dates and Deadlines

Graphic: Tax Tip of the Day – 2022 Tax Dates and Deadlines

There are so many important tax dates and tax deadlines, see below for a cheat sheet starting in April 2022. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

  • April 18, 2022, is the tax deadline for most taxpayers
  • April 18, 2022, is the last day to make a 2021 IRA contribution
  • April 18, 2022, 1st-quarter 2022 estimated tax payment is due 
  • April 19, 2022, is the tax deadline for tax filers in Maine and Massachusetts
  • June 15, 2022, 2nd-quarter 2022 estimated tax payment is due (self-employed or those with other income)
  • September 15, 2022, 3rd-quarter 2022 estimated tax payment is due (self-employed or those with other income)
  • October 17, 2022, is the deadline for submitting your taxes if you got an extension
  • January 15, 2023, 4th-quarter 2022 estimated tax payment is due (self-employed or those with other income)

Recommended Read: Penalties for Missing the 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC Deadline

What happens if you missed a deadline? The experts, and our partners, at TurboTax, say there are options depending on what deadline you missed and if you owed money or you were receiving a refund. 

Recommended: Tax Day Is April 18 This Year

The IRS breaks down in more detail the tax due dates and forms needed to file for small businesses and the self-employed.

A man's hand holds Cryptocurrency Ethereum Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Price Check: Bitcoin Slips on Regulatory Concerns

By Rob Lenihan
What Is IRS Form 5498: IRA Contributions Information?
Sponsored Story

What Is IRS Form 5498: IRA Contributions Information?

By TurboTax
NYSE Lead
MARKETS
TSLATWTRSAVE

Stock Market Today - 4/8: Stocks Steady Amid Fed, Growth Russia War Risks

By Martin Baccardax
Robinhood Lead
MARKETS
HOOD

Robinhood Stock Slides As Goldman Cuts Rating To 'Sell', Questions Path To Profitability

By Martin Baccardax
Tesla Cybertruck Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAAMZN

Twitter Reacts to Elon Musk and Tesla Cyber Rodeo News

By Rob Lenihan
Ukraine Russia Conflict Lead JS
INVESTING
MSFT

Microsoft Warns Russia Regarding Ukraine

By Luc Olinga
Spirit Airlines Lead
MARKETS
SAVEJBLUULCC

Spirit Airlines Stock Higher As Carrier Agrees to JetBlue Takeover Talks

By Martin Baccardax
Twitter Lead
MARKETS
TWTRTSLA

Twitter Stock Slides As CEO Sets Up Rare Session Q&A With Elon Musk, Anxious Employees

By Martin Baccardax