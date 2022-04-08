Don’t Miss These Tax Deadlines (You're Running Out of Time)

The tax deadline is quickly approaching. This year, it's NOT April 15. Here's a rundown of the most important tax deadlines and dates to know!

2022 tax filers beware. For most, the tax deadline is on Monday, April 18, 2022.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), holidays impact tax deadlines in the same way that federal holidays do. So, this year, instead of the April 15, 2022 deadline, most taxpayers are getting a few days extra to file their taxes thanks to Emancipation Day.

There's also an additional holiday, Patriots' Day, which is celebrated in Maine and Massachusetts. So, that means that taxpayers in those states have until April 19, 2022, to file their taxes.

Graphic: Tax Tip of the Day – 2022 Tax Dates and Deadlines

There are so many important tax dates and tax deadlines, see below for a cheat sheet starting in April 2022.

April 18, 2022, is the tax deadline for most taxpayers

April 18, 2022, is the last day to make a 2021 IRA contribution

April 18, 2022, 1st-quarter 2022 estimated tax payment is due

April 19, 2022, is the tax deadline for tax filers in Maine and Massachusetts

June 15, 2022, 2nd-quarter 2022 estimated tax payment is due (self-employed or those with other income)

September 15, 2022, 3rd-quarter 2022 estimated tax payment is due (self-employed or those with other income)

October 17, 2022, is the deadline for submitting your taxes if you got an extension

January 15, 2023, 4th-quarter 2022 estimated tax payment is due (self-employed or those with other income)

What happens if you missed a deadline? The experts, and our partners, at TurboTax, say there are options depending on what deadline you missed and if you owed money or you were receiving a refund.

The IRS breaks down in more detail the tax due dates and forms needed to file for small businesses and the self-employed.