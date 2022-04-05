Tax Day Is April 18 This Year!

2022 tax filers beware. For most, the tax deadline is on Monday, April 18, 2022.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), holidays impact tax deadlines in the same way that federal holidays do. So, this year, instead of the April 15, 2022 deadline, most taxpayers are getting a few days extra to file their taxes until April 18. That's due to the Emancipation Day Holiday that will be celebrated this year in the District of Columbia on April 15.

An additional holiday, the Patriots' Day holiday, which is celebrated in Maine and Massachusetts means that taxpayers in those states have until April 19, 2022, to file their taxes.

Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert walks us through the key tax dates and deadlines in the video above. Plus, TurboTax shares 10 helpful tips to get started on your filing and complete it on time.

Video Transcript:

Tracy Byrnes: So there are a lot of deadlines this time of year, the big one, of course, usually April 15th. It's not this year, so you need to understand why and what other deadlines are really important for you. Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert, is with us right now. OK, so Lisa, first and foremost, it's not April 15th, right?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Right. The tax deadline is April 18th, so you have a little bit more time. And that is because the 15th, which is the usual deadline, falls on a holiday.

Tracy Byrnes: Right. So at least you have the weekend to get it done because then the return is due on Monday. You also, though, have quarterly estimates due on that Monday the 18th as well, don't you?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Right. So if you're self-employed, you're going to have the tax year 2021 deadline of April 18th, and then you also have your first quarterly estimated tax payment deadline on that same day.

Tracy Byrnes: Right. And I suppose, also, even if you're a regular employee whose income comes in irregularly, you might be making estimates as well. But there are other estimated dates as well. What are they, just so that we know throughout the year?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Right. So the second quarterly tax payment for the tax year 2022 is due June 15th. And then the third one is due September 15th. And then the final one is January 17th, 2023.

Tracy Byrnes: So just as a reminder, four of them, you're supposed to make four estimated tax payments. Get out the checkbook.

The other thing, too, and we'll talk about this more in another video, but the extension deadline, is typically October 15th. It's actually not, again, on the 15th, is it?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Right. That deadline is October 17th this year.

Tracy Byrnes: So you have six months if, indeed, you need to extend your tax return. As always, know the money is due, even though the return could be extended. Right?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Right. Right. The extension is not an extension to pay. It's just an extension to file.

Tracy Byrnes: All right, so mark your calendars. These are important dates.

Lisa, thank you so much for taking the time with us.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Thank you for having me.

Editor's note: Video produced by TheStreet's Zach Faulds

