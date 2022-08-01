4 Tax Breaks for Unmarried Couples
Couples don't always have to get married to benefit from tax deductions, according to Kelley C. Long, CPA/PFS, CFP® and financial wellness coach for Financial Bliss.
Long shares 4 Reasons to Reconsider ‘I Do’ in the video above, or continue reading below for her advice for unmarried couples.
4 Ways Unmarried Couples Can Save On Taxes
- Roth IRA contributions: The limit for married filing joint taxpayers is substantially lowered compared to doubling the limit for single taxpayers.
- SALT deduction: If you itemize, the $10,000 limit on state and local taxes is the same whether married or single.
- Student loan interest deduction: A lower earner with loans could lose their deduction due to the other partner’s income taking them over the combined limit.
- Child tax credits: A combined income could lower or eliminate the credit. The lower-income parent would pay the costs and claim the child as their dependent, netting a lower overall tax bill.
Editor's Note: Reviewed for tax accuracy by a TurboTax CPA expert. TurboTax is the exclusive partner of TheStreet’s tax content.