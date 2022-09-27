Target Deal Days Are Back: Here’s What To Expect

We’re still a few months away from the primetime holiday season, but sale season is already starting in full force. Amazon just announced the Prime Early Access Sale for Oct. 11, but Target (TGT) is starting even earlier.

The retail giant is bringing back its “Target Deal Days” shopping event from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8. You don’t need to be a Red Card holder to score early savings across the many categories that will feature major deals. So ahead of Target Deal Days, we’re breaking down what you need to know and what deals to expect.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When is the next Target Deal Days?

While there’s already been a Deal Days event from Target this year, it is returning this fall. Target Deal Days will run from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8. And the best part is that you can just log in to Target.com to score deals in categories like apparel, toys, essentials, home décor, and even tech.

Additionally, Target is offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee from Oct. 6 through Dec. 24. The retailer notes that if you find a price lower than what you paid for at Target, they’ll match it.

What are Target Deal Days?

Much like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday, Target Deal Days are a shopping event at the retail stores and online. Target will be offering exclusive deals across all of the major categories.

Target is promising that this upcoming event in early October will be its biggest sales event yet, and an early kickoff to holiday shopping. You can expect deals on hundreds of thousands of products.

Do I need a Red Card or Target Membership to shop?

You do not need to be a Target.com member or a Red Card holder to participate in Target Deal Days. They’re open for all customers or users, though signing up for free Target Circle membership does give you access to deals and rewards year-round.

Additionally, a Target Red Card-- credit or debit -- provides you with 5% off any purchases made with the card at Target in-store or online.

What deals can I expect during Target Deal Days?

Target is promising hundreds of thousands of discounts across nearly all categories. And since it’s pegged as a holiday shopping event, we expect everything from tech, toys, fashion and home goods to see discounts.

And leading up to Target Deal Days start on Oct. 6, they’re already offering some epic deals.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.