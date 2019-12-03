Surf or Ski: The Best Winter Vacation Spots in the U.S.

Look to these affordable, hassle-free destinations for either a warm- or cold-weather winter escape.
If you're looking for a winter escape, there's plenty of options, whether you embrace the cold and want to hit the slopes, or you're hankering to be somewhere warm and sunny that doesn't require much more than a t-shirt.

To help you find a quick and affordable winter getaway, personal finance site WalletHub ranked the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also the easiest to reach by analyzing 70 of the largest metro areas, and grouped them into "warm" and "cold."

The report focuses primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location, affordability, and the number of attractions and variety of activities that will keep everyone entertained on the trip.

They scored the cities across six key dimensions: Travel Costs and Hassles, Costs at the Destination, Attractions, Weather, Activities and Safety. Some of the factors measured include costs of hotel rooms, flights to the city, and restaurants, as well as the number of skating rinks, spas, coffee shops, music venues and food festivals, and availability of ski slopes, golf, tennis, shopping centers and amusement parks. The "cold" cities have an average December temperature lower than 46 F, and "warm" cities an average December temperature above 57 F.

Based on WalletHub's report, these are the best cold-weather winter destinations, followed by the best warm-weather winter destinations.

The Best Cold Weather Winter Destinations:1. ChicagoTravel costs and hassles rank: 4Local costs rank: 11Attractions rank: 4Weather rank: 23Cold weather activities rank: 1Safety rank: 18 Chicago doesn't mess around when it comes to winter. It has the highest number of cold weather activities of all of the cities, and is pretty hassle-free when it comes to travel. There's a variety of free skating rinks and sledding hills, as well as a range of snow parks nearby. Chicago is also loaded with music and theater venues and restaurants.

1. Chicago

  • Travel costs and hassles rank: 4
  • Local costs rank: 11
  • Attractions rank: 4
  • Weather rank: 23
  • Cold weather activities rank: 1
  • Safety rank: 18

Chicago doesn't mess around when it comes to winter. It has the highest number of cold weather activities of all of the cities, and is pretty hassle-free when it comes to travel. There's a variety of free skating rinks and sledding hills, as well as a range of snow parks nearby. Chicago is also loaded with music and theater venues and restaurants.

Photo: Radoslaw Lecyk / Shutterstock

