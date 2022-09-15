Skip to main content
The States With the Highest and Lowest Student Debt

The States With the Highest and Lowest Student Debt

The cost of college is across the 50 states varies widely. Here's where students have taken on the biggest debt burden.

The cost of college is across the 50 states varies widely. Here's where students have taken on the biggest debt burden.

How big of a problem is student debt? Some say the effect student loan debt has on the economy is similar to that of a recession, reducing business growth and suppressing consumer spending.

Others argue that the benefits of a college education outweigh the burdens of the loans. The average bachelor’s degree holder earns up to $33,000 more annually than a high school diploma holder, according to the Education Data Initiative.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, total outstanding college-loan balances stood at nearly $1.61 trillion, according to the Department of Education.

Now, up to 43 million borrowers have been given some student debt forgiveness, totaling somewhere between $360 billion and $427 billion, according to a range of estimates.

Attending college in some states is cheaper than others, and that certainly affects the debt that students take on.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

For in-state residents, tuition and fees in California are cheapest, at $3,161 for the 2021-22 academic year. For out-of-state residents, Mississippi is cheapest, at $7,862, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Vermont is the most expensive across the board for in-state, out-of-state and private schools.

The Institute for College Access & Statistics found that the states with the largest average loan debt per student upon graduation were New Hampshire ($39,928) Delaware ($39,705) and Pennsylvania ($39,375.) New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are among the most expensive for in-state tuition.

To find the states with the most and least student debt, personal finance site WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 11 key measures of indebtedness and earning opportunities. The data set ranges from average student debt to unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34 to share of students with past-due loan balances.

The states with the highest proportion of student debt are South Dakota, New Hampshire, West Virginia and North Dakota. The states with the lowest proportion are Utah, Hawaii, and New Mexico.

It remains to be seen which states will actually benefit most from the recent forgiveness plan.

Here are all 50 states and D.C., ranked by most to least student debt.

2 morgantown WVirginia univ sh

1. West Virginia

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 2
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 8

In these rankings, No. 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.

West Virginia also has the third highest rate of student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living.)

6 state college Penn penn state univ sh

2. Pennsylvania

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 4
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 2
sdakota rushmore sh

3. South Dakota

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 3
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 28
new hampshire portsmouth sh

4. New Hampshire

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 1
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 48
5 mississippi jackson sh

5. Mississippi

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 5
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 21

Mississippi also has the highest rate of student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living.)

15 Delaware sh

6. Delaware

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 6
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 30
kentucky louisville sh

7. Kentucky

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 10
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 11
providence rhode island sh

8. Rhode Island

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 7
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 47

Rhode Island falls into the category of states with both high student debt and low home-ownership for people aged 25-34.

14 columbia sc sh

9. South Carolina

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 11
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 16
bismarck ndakota sh

10. North Dakota

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 8
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 41

Though among the highest for student debt, North Dakota does has one of the lowest unemployment rates for people aged 25-34.

new jersey Princeton Jay Yuan : Shutterstock

11. New Jersey

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 15
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 18

New Jersey falls into the category of states with both high student debt and low home-ownership for people aged 25-34.

New Haven Conn Yale sh

12. Connecticut

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 13
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 26
28 columbus ohio aceshot1 : Shutterstock

13. Ohio

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 17
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 14

In WalletHub’s study, Ohio falls into the category of states with both high student debt and low home-ownership for people aged 25-34. 

24 madison wisconsin sh

14. Wisconsin

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 16
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 20
14 minneapolis sh

15. Minnesota

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 9
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 50

Minnesota ranks among the five states with the highest proportion of students with debt. 

15 iowa city iowa- univ of iowa sh

16. Iowa

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 12
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 37

Iowa has one of the lowest unemployment rates for people aged 25-34.

21 Michigan State University e lansing sh

17. Michigan

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 19
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 9
40 Maine sh

18. Maine

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 14
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 49
90 wichita kansas sh

19. Kansas

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 18
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 33
7 univ alabama tuscaloosa Rob Hainer : Shutterstock

20. Alabama

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 21
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 17

Alabama has the second highest rate of student debt as percent of income, following Mississippi.

bloomington indiana U Ken Wolter : Shutterstock

21. Indiana

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 22
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 23

Indiana has one of the lowest unemployment rates for people aged 25-34.

30 okla state stillwater Ken Wolter : Shutterstock

22. Oklahoma

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 24
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 5
3 georgia univ of sh

23. Georgia

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 23
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 19
3 U missouri columbia sh

24. Missouri

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 20
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 36
26 baton rouge louisiana sh

25. Louisiana

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 31
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 3
17 greensboro nc sh

26. North Carolina

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 28
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 10
tennessee chatanooga sh

27. Tennessee

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 27
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 22
College Station, Texas A&M univ sh

28. Texas

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 34
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 4
12 arkansas sh

29. Arkansas

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 29
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 24
Champaign urbana illinois Leigh Trail : Shutterstock

30. Illinois

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 26
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 39
23 Lincoln Nebraska Ken Wolter : Shutterstock

31. Nebraska

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 25
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 42

Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates for people aged 25-34.

11 montpelier vermont sh

32. Vermont

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 32
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 45
4 virginia charlottesville univ of virginia sh

33. Virginia

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 30
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 46
28 boston sh

34. Massachusetts

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 33
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 43
35 Maryland annapolis sh

35. Maryland

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 35
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 40

Maryland has the highest unemployment rate of all 50 states for people aged 25 to 34. 

ithaca ny cornell sh

36. New York

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 38
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 15
24 boise idaho sh

37. Idaho

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 36
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 38

Idaho falls in the category of low student debt and a high homeownership rate for people aged 25-34.

50 Honolulu hawaii sh

38. Hawaii

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 40
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 6

Hawaii has the second lowest rate of student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living.)

21 billings montana sh

39. Montana

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 37
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 44

Montana has one of the lowest unemployment rates for people aged 25-34.

4 eugene oregon univ sh

40. Oregon

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 41
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 12
28 tempe ariz asu sh

41. Arizona

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 39
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 29
nevada unlv vegas sh

42. Nevada

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 45
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 1

Nevada is among the six states with the lowest proportion of students with debt. 

fairbanks univ alaska sh

43. Alaska

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 43
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 25
26 uc boulder colorado sh

44. Colorado

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 42
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 34
23 laramie wyoming UW s

45. Wyoming

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 44
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 27

Wyoming is one of a handful of states, along with Montana, Vermont, Nebraska and Utah, with both low student debt and a high home ownership rate for people aged 25-34.

Tallahassee, Florida state univ sh

46. Florida

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 46
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 13
10 Albuquerque nm sh

47. New Mexico

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 48
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 32
8 seattle wash bike sh

48. Washington

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 47
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 35
12 uc berkeley calif sh

49. California

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 49
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 7

California is among the five states with the lowest rate of student debt as percent of income, as well as among those with the lowest proportion of students with debt. 

1 washington DC georgetown U sh

50. District of Columbia

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 50
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 51

D.C. also has the lowest rate of student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living.)

20 St george utah sh

51. Utah

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 51
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 31

Along with being the state with the lowest student loan indebtedness, Utah also has the third lowest rate of student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living.) Utah also has the lowest unemployment rate of all 50 states for people aged 25-34. It’s also among the five states with the lowest percentage of student-loan balances that are past due or in default.

See more information about this study at WalletHub.com.

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^IN^COMPX

Stocks Edge Higher, Retail Sales, Disney, Shell and 'The Merge' In Focus - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
Canadian Pacific Railway Lead
MARKETS
CSXUNPNSC

White House Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement to Halt Damaging Rail Strike

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet-Ethereum
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto: What Does the Merge Change for Ordinary Users

By Luc Olinga
Ferrari EV Lead 091422
TECHNOLOGY
TSLARACE

The Most Expensive SUV in the World Hits the Market

By Luc Olinga
Las Vegas Strip Lead JS
INVESTING
MGMCZR

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend

By Kirk O’Neil
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
INVESTING
TWTR

Musk Apparently Didn’t Bother to Vote Against Twitter Acquisition

By Tom Bemis
Retail Shopping Lead JS
PERSONAL FINANCE

Christmas May be Cancelled by Inflation

By Dan Weil
Private Jet Dubai Lead JS
INVESTING
UALAALDAL

You Could Say This Flight Was Delayed by Seven Years

By Veronika Bondarenko