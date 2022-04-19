Skip to main content
The States With the Best and Worst Business Tax Climates

The States With the Best and Worst Business Tax Climates

Many of the states with the most favorable business tax climate do not even levy one or more of the major taxes, such as income tax or corporate tax. Here are the best and worst.

Many of the states with the most favorable business tax climate do not even levy one or more of the major taxes, such as income tax or corporate tax. Here are the best and worst.

Electric car maker Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report was a high-profile company of several that recently moved its headquarters out of California to another state like Texas or Arizona.

While Elon Musk cited Covid-19 shutdown restrictions as a reason, companies are relocating out of California partly because of costs—including taxes that affect both their bottom line and the workers they hire, according to a report by the Hoover Institution.

When seeking the best place to locate a business or a company’s headquarters, costs are a factor, but other resources matter too. A WalletHub ranking of best states for starting a business also weighs the availability of human capital, higher education assets, local demographics and industry variety. Similarly, a survey by Thumbtack asked respondents about the ease of hiring, local regulations, licensing and availability of training and networking programs.

The Tax Foundation ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia on business tax climate by scoring each on five components: corporate taxes, individual income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes and unemployment insurance taxes, though the five are not weighted equally.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The amount of taxes isn’t the only factor in the ranking: how well each system is structured is another way for business leaders, policymakers and taxpayers to gauge business tax climate, according to the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy research organization. 

Some states do not even levy one or more of the five major taxes, and this is a common factor among most of those that rank highest. Several states have no state income tax, and three of those (Nevada, South Dakota, and Wyoming) have no corporate tax.

Wyoming and South Dakota, the top two states on this list, also levy neither a corporate income tax nor a gross receipts tax. Wyoming is also one of the states with well-structured sales taxes and modest excise tax rates, according to the Tax Foundation. (It’s also one of the states with the lowest tax on beer, at two cents a gallon.)

At the other end of the spectrum, New Jersey, ranked worst, has some of the highest property tax burdens in the country, the highest corporate income taxes and among the highest individual income taxes in the country. New Jersey also levies an inheritance tax, and maintains what the Tax Foundation calls some of the nation’s worst-structured individual income taxes.

Based on their 2022 State Business Tax Climate Index, these are the best and worst states for business taxes.

The States With the Best Business Tax Climate

21 laramie wyoming sh

1. Wyoming

  • Corporate tax rank: 1
  • Individual income tax rank: 1
  • Sales tax rank: 6
  • Property tax rank: 35
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 31
4 south dakota wall drug robert cicchetti : Shutterstock

2. South Dakota

  • Corporate tax rank: 1
  • Individual income tax rank: 1
  • Sales tax rank: 34
  • Property tax rank: 18
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 38
14 alaska ketchikan sh

3. Alaska

  • Corporate tax rank: 28
  • Individual income tax rank: 1
  • Sales tax rank: 5
  • Property tax rank: 24
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 43
5 universal studios orlando Chansak Joe : Shutterstock

4. Florida

  • Corporate tax rank: 7
  • Individual income tax rank: 1
  • Sales tax rank: 21
  • Property tax rank: 12
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 2
42 montana livingston Nick Fox : Shutterstock

5. Montana

  • Corporate tax rank: 22
  • Individual income tax rank: 24
  • Sales tax rank: 3
  • Property tax rank: 29
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 19
portsmouth NH new hampshire sh

6. New Hampshire

  • Corporate tax rank: 41
  • Individual income tax rank: 9
  • Sales tax rank: 1
  • Property tax rank: 46
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 44
26 reno nevada sh

7. Nevada

  • Corporate tax rank: 25
  • Individual income tax rank: 5
  • Sales tax rank: 44
  • Property tax rank: 5
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 45
12 tennessee nashville sh

8. Tennessee

  • Corporate tax rank: 26
  • Individual income tax rank: 6
  • Sales tax rank: 46
  • Property tax rank: 33
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 20
indianapolis indiana sh

9. Indiana

  • Corporate tax rank: 11
  • Individual income tax rank: 15
  • Sales tax rank: 19
  • Property tax rank: 1
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 25
5 Utah salt lake city Sh

10. Utah

  • Corporate tax rank: 14
  • Individual income tax rank: 10
  • Sales tax rank: 22
  • Property tax rank: 7
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 17
25. Durham, Ncarolina sh

11. North Carolina

  • Corporate tax rank: 4
  • Individual income tax rank: 16
  • Sales tax rank: 20
  • Property tax rank: 13
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 12
26 detroit Byelikova Oksana : Shutterstock

12. Michigan

  • Corporate tax rank: 20
  • Individual income tax rank: 12
  • Sales tax rank: 10
  • Property tax rank: 21
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 7
17 missouri st louis sh

13. Missouri

  • Corporate tax rank: 3
  • Individual income tax rank: 21
  • Sales tax rank: 25
  • Property tax rank: 8
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 4
4 midland texas SG Arts : Shutterstock

14. Texas

  • Corporate tax rank: 47
  • Individual income tax rank: 7
  • Sales tax rank: 36
  • Property tax rank: 37
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 14
seattle wash market sh

15. Washington

  • Corporate tax rank: 39
  • Individual income tax rank: 7
  • Sales tax rank: 49
  • Property tax rank: 20
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 24

The States With the Worst Business Tax Climate

8 new jersey trenton sh

50. New Jersey

  • Corporate tax rank: 48
  • Individual income tax rank: 48
  • Sales tax rank: 43
  • Property tax rank: 44
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 32
2 World manhattan nyc new york sh

49. New York

  • Corporate tax rank: 24
  • Individual income tax rank: 50
  • Sales tax rank: 42
  • Property tax rank: 47
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 36
7 san diego JJM Photography : Shutterstock

48. California

  • Corporate tax rank: 46
  • Individual income tax rank: 49
  • Sales tax rank: 47
  • Property tax rank: 14
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 23
Washington DC georgetown sh

48. District of Columbia

  • Corporate tax rank: 25
  • Individual income tax rank: 48
  • Sales tax rank: 37
  • Property tax rank: 50
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 39

(D.C.’s score and rank do not affect those of other states.)

Mystic conn sh

47. Connecticut

  • Corporate tax rank: 27
  • Individual income tax rank: 47
  • Sales tax rank: 23
  • Property tax rank: 50
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 22
Fells Point, Baltimore, Maryland

46. Maryland

  • Corporate tax rank: 33
  • Individual income tax rank: 45
  • Sales tax rank: 26
  • Property tax rank: 43
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 46
30 minnesota minneapolis sh

45. Minnesota

  • Corporate tax rank: 45
  • Individual income tax rank: 43
  • Sales tax rank: 29
  • Property tax rank: 32
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 30
8 arkansas eureka springs sh

44. Arkansas

  • Corporate tax rank: 30
  • Individual income tax rank: 39
  • Sales tax rank: 45
  • Property tax rank: 27
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 33
Vermont maple syrup sh

43. Vermont

  • Corporate tax rank: 43
  • Individual income tax rank: 40
  • Sales tax rank: 16
  • Property tax rank: 49
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 15
new orleans louisiana sh

42. Louisiana

  • Corporate tax rank: 34
  • Individual income tax rank: 34
  • Sales tax rank: 48
  • Property tax rank: 23
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 5
28 hawaii Honolulu sh

41. Hawaii

  • Corporate tax rank: 19
  • Individual income tax rank: 46
  • Sales tax rank: 28
  • Property tax rank: 30
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 29
15 Providence Rhode island sh

40. Rhode Island

  • Corporate tax rank: 37
  • Individual income tax rank: 31
  • Sales tax rank: 24
  • Property tax rank: 42
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 49
23 alabama montgomery JNix : Shutterstock

39. Alabama

  • Corporate tax rank: 17
  • Individual income tax rank: 27
  • Sales tax rank: 50
  • Property tax rank: 19
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 18
Winterset Iowa sh

38. Iowa

  • Corporate tax rank: 38
  • Individual income tax rank: 38
  • Sales tax rank: 15
  • Property tax rank: 39
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 34
97 Toledo ohio Steve Lagreca : Shutterstock

37. Ohio

  • Corporate tax rank: 40
  • Individual income tax rank: 41
  • Sales tax rank: 35
  • Property tax rank: 6
  • Unemployment insurance tax rank: 10

You can see the full ranking at the Tax Foundation, their methodology, and read about recent and proposed changes not reflected in the ranking.

Mercedes-Benz ESQ SUV Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
DDAIFBMW.DETSLA

Mercedes-Benz Unveils New Weapon to Challenge Tesla

By Luc Olinga
Ford Mustang Mach E Lead
TECHNOLOGY
F

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

By Rob Lenihan
Airline Mask Mandate Lead
MARKETS
UBERLYFTUAL

Uber Stock Surges After Scrapping Mask Mandate; Lyft Stock Leaps, Airlines Shares Soar

By Martin Baccardax
Logitech Lift Vertical
PERSONAL FINANCE
LOGIAMZN

We Tried Logitech's Latest Vertical Mouse And it Flips Expectations

By Jacob Krol
Apartments Lead KL
REAL ESTATE

Some Rare Good News on Housing: Starts Rise in March

By Dan Weil
Tax Avoidance, Tax Evasion and Tax Sheltering: How They Differ
Sponsored Story
INTU

Tax Avoidance, Tax Evasion, and Tax Sheltering: How They Differ

By TurboTax
Panera Lead JS
INVESTING
PNRAYUMSBUX

Panera Has a New Idea to Disrupt Starbucks and McDonald's

By Colette Bennett
Treasury Securities
T

What Are Treasury Securities and How Do They Work?

By TheStreet Staff