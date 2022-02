The States Where the Most Workers Are Quitting Their Jobs

American workers quit their jobs in record numbers last year. By the end of November 2021, 4.5 million workers had quit, topping the record for the previous two months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Who is quitting? Some say this so-called "Great Resignation" is more about workers moving to new jobs, such as lower-wage workers switching to better jobs in industries where they can make more money, especially leisure and hospitality workers. There’s also been a moderate surge in early retirements in the pandemic, according to the Atlantic.

The largest increases in resignations were in accommodation and food services (+159,000,) health care and social assistance (+52,000,) and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (+33,000.) The “quits rate,” as the BLS calls it, increased to 3% nationally in November

From state to state, the rate at which people quit their jobs varies. Alaska was highest in November, at 3.8%, while New York was lowest, at 2%. Here’s a look at the states where workers are quitting the most. The ranking is by WalletHub, using the BLS data.