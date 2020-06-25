Which States Give More to the Federal Government Than They Get Back?

Some states receive far more in federal spending than their residents and businesses pay through taxes, others less.

We all pay federal income tax, but what share does your state get of those taxes its residents pay? In a time of increasing financial stress on state and local governments, it’s worth a look.

Some states receive far more in federal spending than their residents and businesses pay through taxes, while other states give far more than they get.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government, a public policy think tank, calculates the balance of payments for each state in the nation, or the amount of revenue paid to the federal government from each state’s residents and economy, minus federal spending in the state.

According to their report, New York leads the nation in sending more taxpayer dollars to the federal government than it gets back in return, followed by eight other states. The other 42 states have a positive balance of payments, meaning they receive more from Washington in terms of federal dollars than they contribute in taxes.

The federal system concentrates grants and funding to states with highest poverty rates for their residents, according to the report. The four major categories of federal spending examined and used in the balance-of-payment calculations are:

• direct payments for individuals under programs such as Social Security and Medicare;

• federal grants to state and local governments;

• contracts and other federal procurement; and

• wages of federal workers.

Payments to individuals under the Social Security and Medicare programs are concentrated in states with large elderly populations, and states with large defense contracting sectors and more military bases get more federal defense spending. Federal wages are concentrated in states with a large federal employment presence, and has a significant impact on determining which states have the highest and lowest total per capita federal expenditures.

Based on the report by the Rockefeller Institute of Government, here are the eight states that pay more than they get, followed by three states that roughly break even, and then the 20 states that get the highest federal payments compared to what they pay in. This list is in the order of per capita balance of payment. For example, while New York has the highest negative balance ($22 billion), Connecticut has the highest negative balance for each resident at -$2,254.