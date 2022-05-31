Skip to main content
The States That Drink the Most Beer

It's a golden age for beer (or maybe more of a blonde or amber age?) Here are the 30 states that drink the most beer, plus the most popular brands in each state.

Beer sales took a hit during the pandemic. Even though you may remember drinking lots of it at home in 2020, closures of restaurants, bars and sports venues were rough for the suds industry. People lost their jobs, unsold beer ended up spoiled.

But in 2021, overall U.S. beer volume sales rebounded, and today America’s beer industry contributes more than $331 billion to the U.S. economy and supports more than two million jobs, according to the Beer Institute.

The number of breweries in the U.S. has increased five-fold since 2010, thanks to an increase in the popularity of craft breweries, according to the Brewers Association.

It’s kind of a “golden age” for beer in the U.S., with more choices than ever before, the Beer Institute says. California alone has 1,466 breweries, more than twice any other state. New York has 680, Pennsylvania has 642, and Washington state has 633. But even with all those breweries, California isn’t even one of the 30 biggest drinkers of beer (and the most popular beer in the Golden State is Budweiser.)

So which states drink the most beer? Here’s the per-capita consumption of the 30 biggest beer-drinking states, according to 2020 data from the Beer Institute.

Bretton woods new hampshire ski sh

1. New Hampshire

Annual gallons per capita: 41.5

Favorite beer: Budweiser

3 whitefish montana Beeldtype : Shutterstock

2. Montana

Annual gallons per capita: 41.1

Favorite beer: Budweiser

6 North dakota Fargo ND David Harmantas : Shutterstock

3. North Dakota

Annual gallons per capita: 37.5

Favorite beer: Fargo

15 deadwood Sdakota Nagel Photography : Shutterstock

4. South Dakota

Annual gallons per capita: 37.3

Favorite beer: Budweiser

5 Vermont stowe sh

5. Vermont

Annual gallons per capita: 34.0

Favorite beer: Bud Light

29 Milwaukee f11photo : Sh

6. Wisconsin

Annual gallons per capita: 33.7

Favorite beer: Spotted Cow

24 portland maine Wangkun Jia : Shutterstock

7. Maine

Annual gallons per capita: 32.5

Favorite beer: Budweiser

charleston, south carolina

8. South Carolina

Annual gallons per capita: 32.5

Favorite beer: Budweiser

13 san antonio alamo texas sh

9. Texas

Annual gallons per capita: 31.9

Favorite beer: Lone Star

2 mississippi gulf sh

10. Mississippi

Annual gallons per capita: 31.6

Favorite beer: Lazy Magnolia

25 lincoln nebraska sh

11. Nebraska

Annual gallons per capita: 31.6

Favorite beer: Nebraska Black Betty

Iowa state ames sh

12. Iowa

Annual gallons per capita: 31.0

Favorite beer: Budweiser

9 buffalo wyoming sh

13. Wyoming

Annual gallons per capita: 29.8

Favorite beer: Snake River

21 mobile alabama SH

14. Alabama

Annual gallons per capita: 29.1

Favorite beer: Budweiser

33 Laughlin Nevada sh

15. Nevada

Annual gallons per capita: 29.0

Favorite beer: Coors Light

19 new orleans sh

16. Louisiana

Annual gallons per capita: 28.4

Favorite beer: Abita

3 colorado telluride sh

17. Colorado

Annual gallons per capita: 28.1

Favorite beer: Denver Beer Co.

4 Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

18. Delaware

Annual gallons per capita: 27.9

Favorite beer: Dogfish Head

Dodge City, Kan.

19. Kansas

Annual gallons per capita: 27.8

Favorite beer: Coors Light

morgantown wvirginia coal plant sh

20. West Virginia

Annual gallons per capita: 27.8

Favorite beer: Budweiser

2 roswell nm CrackerClips Stock Media : Shutterstock

21. New Mexico

Annual gallons per capita: 27.7

Favorite beer: La Cumbre

8 oregon Joshua Rainey Photography : Shutterstock

22. Oregon

Annual gallons per capita: 27.7

Favorite beer: Budweiser

10 minnesota vikings Jeff Bukowski : Shutterstock.

23. Minnesota

Annual gallons per capita: 27.1

Favorite beer: Budweiser

14 yuma arizona ironwas : Shutterstock

24. Arizona

Annual gallons per capita: 27.0

Favorite beer: Dos Equis

kansas city MO chiefs fans 2020

25. Missouri

Annual gallons per capita: 26.9

Favorite beer: Budweiser

25 oklahoma city sh

26. Oklahoma

Annual gallons per capita: 26.8

Favorite beer: Budweiser

5 hawaii honolulu gg-foto : Shutterstock

27. Hawaii

Annual gallons per capita: 26.7

Favorite beer: N/A

1 alaska skagway Paolo Trovo : Shutterstock.

28. Alaska

Annual gallons per capita: 26.1

Favorite beer: N/A

20 chicago usa James Kirkikis : Shutterstock

29. Illinois

Annual gallons per capita: 25.9

Favorite beer: Goose Island

Charlotte, North Carolina

30. North Carolina

Annual gallons per capita: 25.8

Favorite beer: Bud Light

Sources: The Beer Institute, The Brewers Association, Visual Capitalist

