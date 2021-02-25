TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

The States That Got the Most Military Equipment for Police

In the past decade, $1.7 billion of military equipment was transferred to police departments.
Author:
Publish date:

Since 1990, law enforcement agencies in the U.S. have been acquiring military gear from the federal government through the 1033 Program, run by the Defense Logistics Agency. The type of property ranges from military-specific equipment and vehicles, such as machine guns, bomb disposal robots and mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAPs) to generic office furniture, computers, medical items and shop equipment.

According to the Institute for Transparent Policing, as of July 30, 2020, one in three local law enforcement agencies have military gear from the 1033 program.

The equipment has done more harm than good, writes Casey Delehanty, an assistant professor of Global Studies at Gardner-Webb University and a scholar of police militarization. Militarization of police doesn’t reduce crime or improve officer safety, Delhanty says -- but it does make civilians less trusting of the police.

Mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAPs) in Iraq.

Mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAPs) in Iraq.

Additionally, some say that police recruitment videos showing SWAT raids and the use of military equipment attract potential candidates who are more excited about using military equipment against “bad guys” than helping their local communities.

Proponents of police militarization argue that an increase of gangs and cartels has resulted in the use of more sophisticated and deadly weapons by criminals, necessitating more heavily armed officers, but the argument is unsubstantiated, Jeremiah Mosteller wrote for the Charles Koch Institute. Mosteller is a senior policy analyst of criminal justice reform at Americans for Prosperity.

To see which states have gotten the most military equipment for police, Visual Capitalist used the data from the Defense Logistics Agency to track the flow of military equipment to law enforcement over the period of 2010 to 2020. In that decade, $1.7 billion of military equipment was transferred to police departments, according to Visual Capitalist. A large chunk of that amount was MRAP vehicles, to the tune of $744 million worth.

Here are the states that received the most military equipment, by dollar value. We also noted the five states that received the most equipment per capita.

Value of equipment (2010-2020:) $141.5 millionValue of equipment per capita: $4.88

1. Texas

Value of equipment (2010-2020:) $141.5 million

Value of equipment per capita: $4.88

1 / 30
Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Fourth-Quarter Sales Boosted by COVID Vaccine Rollout

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Nears 32,000 as Oil and Commodities Surge, Tech Resumes Slide; GameStop Surges

Best Buy Lead
INVESTING

Best Buy Misses Q4 Sales Forecasts, Sees Uncertainty In Tech Demand Trends

fin adviser sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How to Start a Business, or Reinvent It, in Challenging Times

New York Stock Exchange Traders Lead
MARKETS

GameStop, AMC, Nvidia, Salesforce, Pfizer - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop, Reddit Stocks Resume Surge; Jim Cramer Says Watch Options Markets

Model 3 electric cars rolling off Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Tesla Temporarily Puts Brakes on Model 3 Production in California

clutter stuff junk clothes mess sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How to Turn Your Clutter Into Money