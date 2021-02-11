The State of Democracy in the World: The Most Democratic Countries

Only half the world lives in some form of democracy, and the majority of those, including the U.S., are considered flawed

Like many things, democracy fared poorly in 2020.

Democracy has been on trial in the past, but across the world in the year of the pandemic, humanity experienced the biggest rollback of individual freedoms ever undertaken by governments during peacetime, and maybe even in wartime, according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“The willing surrender of fundamental freedoms by millions of people may have been one of the most remarkable occurrences in a year with a number of remarkable occurrences,” write the authors of the Democracy Index 2020, In Sickness and in Health?, which provides a snapshot of the state of democracy worldwide in 165 independent states and two territories.

Highlights from the report include:

In 2020, 116 of 167 countries (almost 70%), recorded a decline in their total democracy score compared with 2019. Only 38 (22.6%) recorded an improvement, and the other 13 stagnated, with their scores remaining unchanged.

The withdrawal of civil liberties, attacks on freedom of expression and the failures of democratic accountability that occurred as a result of the pandemic are "grave matters."

Asia gained three new “full democracies” (Japan, South Korea and Taiwan) in 2020 and western Europe lost two, with France and Portugal downgraded to “flawed democracies.”

The U.S. retains its “flawed democracy” status. On the positive side, Americans have become much more engaged in politics in recent years, evidenced by movements to address police violence and racial injustice, and record voter turnout, the report says. The downside, however, is that democracy in America was pummeled by a laundry list of events, including: extremely low levels of trust in institutions and political parties, deep disfunction in government, increasing threats to freedom of expression, "a degree of societal polarization that makes consensus almost impossible to achieve," the refusal of the outgoing president to accept the election result by making allegations of voter fraud long after the election was over, (without producing reasonable evidence to substantiate the claim) and in January 2021, the legislature’s efforts to certify election results were interrupted when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.

To rank democracies around the world, the Economist Intelligence Unit uses 60 indicators, grouped into five categories: electoral process and pluralism; civil liberties; the functioning of government; political participation; and political culture. Each category has a rating on a 0 to 10 scale, and the overall index is the simple average of the five category indexes.

Adjustments to the category scores are made if countries do not score a 1 in the following critical areas for democracy: Whether national elections are free and fair, the security of voters, influence of foreign powers on government, and the capability of the civil service to implement policies.

All in all, of the 167 countries, there are 23 full democracies, 52 flawed democracies, 35 "hybrid regimes," and 57 "authoritarian regimes."

Only 8.4% of the world population lives in a full democracy, while 41% live in a flawed democracy, 15% live in a hybrid regime, and 35.6% live in an authoritarian regime.

Based on the index, these are the most democratic countries in the world — full democracies — followed by the first few flawed democracies.