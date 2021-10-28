Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Inside Starbucks' Plan to Raise Its Minimum Wage
Inside Starbucks' Plan to Raise Its Minimum Wage

Inside Starbucks' Plan to Raise Its Minimum Wage

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
1:08

Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report has plans to increase the minimum wage for its U.S. baristas to $15 by the summer of 2022 and again to $17 sometime during the summer. The move comes as many businesses, especially retail and restaurants are facing a labor shortage preventing companies from meeting increasing demand.

Starbucks also plans to offer $200 referral bonuses and add recruiters nationwide. The coffee chain last raised wages in December 2021 and the current base pay is $12 - $14.

Starbucks is further sweetening the deal with incentives for loyal employees with raises of 5% for those with two or more years of service and up to 10% for employees partners with five or more years of service.

While the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, several major food and retail companies have increased wages including, Target ($15), Costco ($16), Ben & Jerry’s ($18.13), McDonald’s ($13) and Chipotle ($15) 

Related Videos

Jim Cramer: Kellogg Always Seems to Have a Lot of Fat
Play
Video

Kellogg Cereal Plant Workers Strike to Retain Benefits

Deere Appoints Long-Time Exec John May as Next CEO
Play
Video

Behind the Strike: Why UAW Workers Walked Off the Job at John Deere

Big Day for Deere
Play
Video

#Striketober: All Major Companies Facing Strikes

Hollywood Writers and Studios Reach Late NIght Agreement
Play
Video

Hollywood Film and TV Crew Union Threatens to Strike

Supermarket Staff Essential Businesses Lead
Play
Video

Why Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs at Record Paces

Company_Hiring_Incentives-poster
Play
Video

Employers Incentivize Hiring in a Hot Jobs Market

What_Does_Furlough_Mean_poster
Play
Video

What Are Furloughs And How Do They Vary by Definition?

Retail_Hiring_Ahead_of_Holidays_poster
Play
Video

Retail Hiring Numbers a Point to a Big Holiday Season